AVON PARK — For the first time in 2022, South Florida is on the board in conference play.
South Florida State College softball (13-23, 2-10) defeated the second-place Miami Dade College Sharks (21-19, 7-5) on a pair of walk-offs Wednesday evening. The 7-6 and 4-3 victories gave the Panthers their first conference wins of the season and first conference series win since April 13, 2021.
“It’s great, I’m happy for the kids,” South Florida Coach Carlos Falla said. “They did a great job. They fought both games, two good, close games. We gave a little and took it back. So we did what we were supposed to. We stayed competitive the whole game, kept ourselves in a position to win and got the key hits at the end of the game when we needed them to score that winning run.”
An RBI double by second baseman Abi Ayers gave the Panthers the win in a back-and-forth first game. Then a pinch-hit single by Hayley Zimmerman in the eighth inning scored Kaycee Torres from second to clinch the doubleheader.
Game one saw five lead changes over the regulation seven innings.
The Panthers grabbed it in the bottom of the first on a two-run triple by Ayers to bring home Ashton Lewis and Lexie Witz followed by a single to right field by Kassidy Leverett scoring Ayers.
After a pair of two-run innings by Miami Dade, the Panthers grabbed a 5-4 lead in the fourth. Lefty hitter Madison Hodge hit a 2-2 pitch into center field and scored Leverett. Then as Linda Rosado was thrown at first on a groundout, Pilon took off for home.
It looked as if the throw beat her and she was tagged out. But the Miami Dade catcher did not maintain possession through the tag and she was ruled safe after an umpire’s conference.
Miami Dade took the lead one last time after picking up two runs in the seventh in a nightmare inning for pitcher Kaycee Torres where the Sharks loaded the bases with nobody out. However, the deficit was just one heading into the bottom.
After a walk sandwiched between a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, the Panthers were on the verge of losing their 11th straight game. Then Lewis singled on a bloop to right field and moved Ella Fletcher to third.
Ayers then ripped a 1-1 pitch into center field and Lewis was waved around as she passed second. The right fielder scampered all the way around for the winning run.
Game two was just as close but without as many runs.
South Florida grabbed a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a one-out rally. Pilon came through to drive in Trinity Rohrer and Katie Capes for a 2-2 tie. An Ayers single on the ground plated Pilon for the lead.
But the Sharks had some fireworks left in the seventh. Down to their final out, the Sharks looked dead in the water. Lindsey Arana gave them new life with a game-tying blast over the left field wall off pitcher Braylei Plyant.
After a pair of scoreless half innings, Torres (who entered the circle in the eighth) reached on a two-out single. Rohrer moved her over with a single of her own. Then Falla went to the bench.
He said he went to Zimmerman because he knew how Witz performs against who the Sharks had pitching. He’s been trying to work her back in after she suffered a broken finger and she came through with a blooper into right center field.
Falla didn’t hesitate. He knew anything on the grass he was sending Torres. He felt he had nothing to lose doing that. Worst thing that happens? They go to the ninth.
The biggest difference in that doubleheader compared to others was the Panthers approach at the plate. They were much more aggressive at swinging the bat and it paid dividends for them.
“(It) finally started at practice,” Ayers said. “[Tuesday], we started working on that. We worked on pitches that we weren’t good at hitting. And we finally started hitting the first pitch, which gave us the triples, the doubles — everything that we needed.”
Falla said his team is starting to settle down at the plate and understanding how it is being pitched. He even mentioned several of their bunt base hits weren’t even called by the coaching staff. They still made mistakes but they overcame those by putting the ball in play.
They beat a pretty good team in Miami Dade. The Sharks are second in the Southern Conference just behind powerhouse Indian River State College, whom South Florida played competitive several times this season.
Not to mention the Panthers did this mostly with two pitchers. Torres picked up two wins after going the distance in game one and pitching the eighth in game two. But Plyant was incredibly clutch as she replaced a struggling Emylee Mountin in the second.
Both Torres and Plyant battled their whole appearances. Plyant threw over 100 pitches in 5.2 innings of two-run ball with four hits and three walks countered by four strikeouts.
Torres totaled 138 pitches over eight innings of work with six runs allowed (two earned) on 11 hits and one walk along with seven strikeouts in her two appearances.
Having to stretch his pitchers like that left Falla incredibly nervous in the latter stages of each game. He’s feeling some relief now that his team is in the win column in conference.
The Panthers are on the road again today against the Pioneers of Indian River State College.