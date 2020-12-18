SEBRING — Wednesday was National Signing Day and for Jacob Pasley years of hard work, determination and dedication payed off in a big way. Pasley, who is just 17 years old, signed a Division One scholarship to play tight end for the Florida Atlantic University Owls (FAU) in Boca Raton.
“Words can not even explain how excited I am about signing this scholarship,” said Jacob Pasley. “This is a big accomplishment, I put in a lot of work for this and it is finally starting to pay off.”
Pasley had over 20 offers to play football and decided FAU was the perfect fit.
“I like the way FAU uses their tight ends and the last one won the (John) Mackey Award,” added Pasley. “It is kind of crazy to see what they do. It is a great place and I loved everything about it. I was able to do a campus tour before COVID and it looked great. They did a lot of remodeling and it looks good. I really connected with the tight end coaches and all the other coaches.”
It hasn’t always been easy for Pasley. He had a few bumps along the way.
“My biggest struggle was being able to put on weight and switching from quarterback to tight end was a big change. I’ve only been playing at the tight end position for three years but it has turned out well for me.”
Pasley said he is excited to leave for college.
“I am ready to go,” Pasley said. “My parents, family and Coach Scott have really supported me along the way. I’m not nervous at all to go, I’m ready to hit the field. I’m going to practice, get stronger, get bigger and start packing my stuff.”
Pasley’s mom and dad were beaming with pride as they watched their son sign a scholarship.
“I am ecstatic,” said Jacob’s dad Cameron Pasley. “I’ve been hoping and praying for this day. With all the offers he had I knew he was going somewhere but just didn’t know where he was going to pick. FAU is a fine place to go. This is something I’ve always wanted that I didn’t get and I am so happy for him and I’m living my life through him. This scholarship means everything to our family. The main thing is he is going to get a good education and get to play football. Education comes first.”
The Pasley family is not quite ready for Jacob to leave home.
“I am not ready for him to leave,” stated Cameron Pasley. “It will be a quick turnover. His last day of high school will be Jan. 8 and on Jan. 9 he is moving into his dorm. He will have to mature a little more, work on building his mass and listen to his coaches to succeed in college. His biggest struggle has been his maturity. He is young, he will be playing D1 football at age 17 so as he matures he will excel at football.”
The Sebring coaching staff could not be prouder of Pasley and all of his accomplishments.
“His size makes him special,” said Sebring head coach LaVaar Scott. “Kids his size do not come along that often. That is what they are looking for in a tight end is length. His size and his ability to move makes him great. He is so young and will only continue to get better. He will have to mature, move a little faster and understand that they are going to work him. He has to have that work ethic, it is not going to be about having fun, it is going to be work, it has turned into a business and those coaches will make a business decision.”
Coach Scott is always proud of his athletes who work hard and achieve their goals of playing college football.
“I’m proud of him and I’m always proud when we get a player to the next level,” said Scott. “That is their dream when they step out onto that field so for him to be able to get that D1 high level, it is always great. It is great to produce those D1 level kids and it is great for our program. There is no doubt he will be hard to replace. We have to figure it out and change the offense some. We hope we can find someone to replace him but there is not a lot of 6-foot-5 inch kids out there.”
First year offensive coordinator Coach King saw something special in Pasley.
“Jacob is very versatile at tight end and could really play receiver as well,” said offensive coordinator, Jermain King. ”He is fast for his size, a great blocker and very unselfish as a player. That is what made him the best was his blocking. A lot of kids who have that much talent at tight end don’t really want to block. He will have to get faster to flex out at college. FAU they are tricky and he should be good the way he is. That is what college football is trending towards is guys with versatility like him who can block in the box but at the same time have receiver skills at tight end.”
King thinks Pasley will do great at FAU.
“As long as he continues to get bigger, faster and stronger he should be great,” added King. “I am super proud, he was accepting of me coming in as offensive coordinator this first year which was big for me. I am extremely proud of the person he is, the kid he is and the player he is. I am excited for his future. He will be super hard to replace and it will take time to replace him.”