SEBRING — Years of hard work, dedication and countless hours of practice have paid off for Sebring’s Allison Pate. Surrounded by friends, family and teammates, Pate signed a volleyball scholarship to play for the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth. Pate plans on studying biology and go on to dental school.

Pate spent all four years on the Blue Streaks’ varsity team where she accumulated 1,708 attacks, 591 kills, 515 digs, 62 aces, 55 blocks, 42 assists and made a total of 270 points. She was player of the year for the 2022 season and was player of the match seven times. She was also player of the year on the No Limits Volleyball Club. Pate not only excelled on the court but also in the classroom where she maintained a 4.5 Grade Point Average and was accepted into the honors college.

