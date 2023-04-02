SEBRING — Years of hard work, dedication and countless hours of practice have paid off for Sebring’s Allison Pate. Surrounded by friends, family and teammates, Pate signed a volleyball scholarship to play for the University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth. Pate plans on studying biology and go on to dental school.
Pate spent all four years on the Blue Streaks’ varsity team where she accumulated 1,708 attacks, 591 kills, 515 digs, 62 aces, 55 blocks, 42 assists and made a total of 270 points. She was player of the year for the 2022 season and was player of the match seven times. She was also player of the year on the No Limits Volleyball Club. Pate not only excelled on the court but also in the classroom where she maintained a 4.5 Grade Point Average and was accepted into the honors college.
“I’m super excited, I had all of my friends, family and coaches show up today,” Pate said. “I know I’m going out of state and it is going to be far and cold but I get to continue my volleyball journey so I’m very excited. I’m going to continue playing outside (hitter) for them, I will have to fight for my spot but it will be fun.”
The University of Massachusetts -Dartmouth Corsairs are a Division III team that are a part of the Little East Conference.
“I had about six schools, all D-III, looking at me but this is the one it came down to,” explained Pate. “I loved the coach and we really connected. I visited twice before I decided to commit. I even got to stay in the dorms and I just loved everything about it. I knew this was the school for me because of the coach and athletic director. The athletic director was super convincing and told me how amazing the program is.”
Pate has a special bond with her mother.
“My mom has definitely been my biggest support,” Pate added. “She has sacrificed so much time and money for me to continue this journey. I definitely couldn’t be here without her today. She was crying reading her note today. I love her and I’m so thankful for her.”
Pate’s mother, Cassie Bond, was holding back tears as she spoke at the signing.
“I’m blown away,” Bond said. “She exceeded all of our expectations. She has been super devoted her whole academic career and her whole athletic career. It is not a surprise, but we are over the moon for her. This is amazing and shows that all of her hard work has paid off. She has committed to a school that she loves, they are willing to invest in her future and I think that is the most important thing. We are just really happy for her. Her personality makes her special. She is extremely kind, she is gracious, she is a leader, she is there for her team and is just a genuine caring person so you know she is going to have your back and I think that is why she has been so successful.”
Bond knows Pate has what it takes to be successful in college.
“She will need to stay focused, prioritize, really understand what is important and do what she loves,” Bond said. “I’m not ready for her to leave. I’m ready for her to start this next chapter in her life but we are going to miss her so much. It is a direct flight and we will be there all the time. We are going to go to as many games as possible. She is going to crush it there.”
Sebring volleyball Coach Chrissy Cecil will have a hard time filling Pate’s shoes next season.
“I’m very proud of Allison. I feel like she could go anywhere that her heart desired and she chose the school far, far away. We wish her the very best,” Cecil said. “I’m just super proud of her leadership and hard work and she is a fierce competitor. Her knowledge of the game and her leadership skills make her special. She knows how to inspire the girls, she took on the largest leadership role this year being the senior captain of our squad. She has always led with her play but this year she actually had to lead the team as a captain. She did a phenomenal job. Once at college she will have to stay confident, stay competitive and keep working hard. She has all the skills that she will need to be a success in college. She is irreplaceable and we will definitely miss her skills and leadership.”
Pate is doing all she can to get ready to join the Corsairs.
“I’m definitely buying winter clothes,” joked Pate. “I’m still playing my 18s travel season so that is prepping me. This will be my first time leaving home but I think I have the personality for it. I think that I will be OK and I know my mom will be calling me everyday so I will be OK.”
“I would like to thank every single coach that I have had – Coach (Venessa) Sinness, Coach Chrissy (Cecil) and Coach Bick (Lisa Bickerton),” added Pate. “They have helped me out a lot on this journey and I wouldn’t have the skills that I have today without them.”