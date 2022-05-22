AVON PARK – Hector Perez was a Sebring Blue Streak for the first three years of his high school career but due to rezoning he was transformed into an Avon Park Red Devil for his senior year. Hector didn’t let changing schools alter his goal of getting a scholarship and that goal became reality on Thursday as he signed with the Warner University Royals for both cross country and track.
Hector is one quarter of the current record holders at Sebring for the 4 x 800, which is when a team of four runners each complete 800 meters (two laps). Hector’s personal best was a time of 50.15. Other personal records for Hector are in the individual 800 with a time of 2:04, in the mile he finished in 4:45 and his best 5K time was 17:38. Not only did Hector shine on the track and in cross country, he also excelled in the classroom and maintained a 3.9 GPA.
“I’m super excited and glad to be signing with Warner University,” Hector said. “I worked hard. I know there were a lot of days that I slacked off but I worked hard for four years in running. I did well in school, kept my grades up and tried running in the morning at the same time. It means a lot that everyone came out to support me and it makes me happy knowing I have a bunch of people in my corner.”
Hector knew Warner University was the perfect fit for him.
“I picked Warner University because it is close to home,” explained Hector. “I went on a campus tour and it was a nice school with a friendly environment. The (head) coach is awesome and the other coaches were super nice; they really helped me out. They gave me running tips for regionals.”
Hector had to go through several changes and a few struggles along the way to get to where he is now.
“My biggest struggle was waking up in the morning to go running,” added Hector. “It was really hard for me but I pushed through it. Switching from Sebring to Avon Park was a tough change but I made a lot of new friends here and I’m glad a lot of friends came over here to help me out.”
Warner’s coach has followed Hector’s progress for years and knew he would be the perfect addition to the Royals team.
“When I saw him race at the regional track meet recently, he had a lot of courage and fight in him,” Warner University Coach Josh Wood said. “I’ve followed him since his days at Sebring High School as a freshman. His coach always talked to me about him and I was always interested in him. I could see that he is a good athlete, a very good student in the classroom and I thought he would be a great addition to our team because of his work ethic and how he performs.”
Wood knows Hector has what it takes to succeed at Warner University.
“He will have to continue doing what he has been doing with his studies, keeping his GPA high and continue being dedicated to his work as well as practicing his sport,” Wood said. “With that combination he will be successful at the end of the day. I’m just really excited to see what he brings to our team and I know that he will be a great student-athlete for us. We are looking forward to it.”
Avon Park will be losing an outstanding leader.
“Hector’s work ethic makes him special,” Avon Park Coach Ross Richards said. “He is one of those you never have to worry about finishing workouts or finishing strong. He is a leader who takes other kids with him to do workouts and wants them to do their best every day. It is awesome that he is signing this scholarship. Anytime you can take your academics and athletics and combine them to get a scholarship is a good thing.”
Richards knows Hector has what it takes to succeed at Warner.
“He will have to continue working hard. He will be a great attribute to anybody’s team,” Richards said. “I think he will be able to go there and compete for positions early and he will have a bright future in college. He was a guy that we could throw into any race to run and he will be really hard to replace for sure.”
Hector’s family was beaming with pride as they watched him sign with the Royals.
“Hector was born special. He is a very good kid, smart, very thoughtful, great with others, gets along with everybody and is a leader,” said Freddie Perez, Hector’s father. “We are extremely proud. This scholarship is everything because you always want your kids to have better than what you have. It’s what we worked hard for. Once at Warner, I don’t think he will have to do much more than he already is. He really enjoys running, enjoys the sport and is a great student. The Warner coaches are great. He is going to a really nice school and I know he will be just fine.”
“We are just super proud,” said Hector’s mother, Milagro Perez. “I always pushed his expectations to the top and I taught him to keep on pushing. I told him academics is what will get you a scholarship and not only that but his sports. If you want something, to just keep on going and keep pushing. This scholarship means everything to us. We raised him for school, education and to pursue life. This scholarship is part of his next step in life. It will be nice to have him close to home. I’m sure he will not have a problem staying dedicated at Warner. The biggest thing is for him to stay dedicated to what he knows is right, which is staying focused on school work and not only that, but stay focused on cross country and track. I don’t think any parent is ready for their kid to leave home, but the good thing is, he will be close so we are thankful for that.”
When it comes to leaving for college, Hector has mixed emotions.
“I’m a little nervous but I’m excited to go to Warner. I’m ready to run. I’m nervous to leave home but I’m happy to go. I don’t know if I’m going to eat pizzas every night,” Hector joked. “My biggest support was my family, they were with me through thick and thin. I really want to thank my family: Mom, Dad, my brother (Gio Perez), my cousin (Alyssa Perez), grandparents and everybody who has supported me.”