LAKE PLACID — Owen Phypers almost did it all.
The sophomore tossed 7.2-plus no-hit innings (combining with Donovan Lusby for the no-hitter) and had the walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Lake Placid High School a 1-0 win over the Hardee Wildcats.
The Wildcats were coming off a big win that snapped Sebring’s 10-game winning streak and won them the Blue Streak Invitational. Phypers said Lake Placid knew the quality of team it was about to face.
He started off quite well, needing 39 pitches to get through three innings of work. The only baserunners he dealt with in regulation were due to errors.
But the defense helped both erase those and keep Phypers’s pitch count down. In the third, Phypers teamed up with first baseman Jeremiah Mulligan for a double play on a bunt. And MJ Hough doubled up a runner who was off second base to end the fourth after the center fielder grabbed a fly ball.
Head Coach Michael Hough said the Green Dragons played error-free for most of the game. And a certain defensive change made a big difference.
They’ve been operating with Josh Morgan behind the plate at catcher for several games now and it’s been clicking for the most part. That really allowed Phypers to open up his repertoire. He located every pitch well but Phypers said his fastball was working for him best.
“It’s easy to work off the fastball,” he said.
Hough said as his pitcher kept throwing zeros up on the board, the energy built for his team. But Phypers said he wasn’t too concentrated on what he had the opportunity to accomplish.
Being locked in a 0-0 tie for almost an entire eight-inning game factored into that a lot. He thought if they were up by 10 he would’ve lost the bid. He liked the pressure.
“It’s just not the same,” he said.
The right-hander got the first out of the eighth on four pitches. He then issued a walk on a 3-2 count. He forced a fly out against his next batter but reached his pitch limit during that at-bat and by FHSAA rules had to be replaced.
Phypers said he was angry about the free pass. He thought about it all the way until Thursday – it stuck in his craw that badly.
Hough called on Lusby to get the third out. He sat the batter down looking on three pitches.
“We were joking (Thursday), it was like ‘Owen pitches a no-hitter for 7.2 and you get the win for three pitches,’” he said.
But the only reason Lusby picked up that win was because of what the Green Dragons did in the bottom of the eighth inning.
After Eli Ming popped out to start it, Lusby and Morgan smacked back-to-back singles. Phypers came to the plate with the long-striding Lusby in scoring position at second.
He’d been late on fastballs earlier in the contest but didn’t miss the one he got on the first pitch of that at-bat. A ground ball through the left side gave Lusby enough time to round the corner at third and come home for the walk-off.
Hough mentioned how he told his players late in the game it wouldn’t be a repeat of the Sebring game earlier in the year when the Blue Streaks staged a big rally to win it in extras. He told his players “we are winning this game.”
And after two close losses at home against DeSoto and Avon Park, the Green Dragons were able to pull one out for their first home victory.
“That’s the game that kicks your season off and starts you down the path,” Hough said. “You got to believe.”
Phypers shared the sentiment that such a win over the Wildcats can be a springboard for the rest of the season.
“Hardee is one of the toughest teams we’re going to ever play really,” Phypers said. “And we have a good break here where it should keep on going. Just have to keep the bats going and hit the baseball.”
Lake Placid was back in action Thursday and Friday. The Green Dragons defeated Westwood (Fort Pierce) 15-0 and Moore Haven 14-0.