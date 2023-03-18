SEBRING — George Sebring keeps flirting with no-hitters.
His performance plus capitalizing on defensive mistakes helped the Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team come away with an 8-0 win over Riverview (Sarasota) Tuesday. The Blue Streak hurler took a no-no at least past the fifth inning for the second time in as many starts in what became Sebring’s 10th straight win.
Head Coach Jasone DeWitt said he competed on the mound and did a great job pitching to contact. That allowed him to go as deep as he did. DeWitt called him a team player who is willing to contribute however he can to get the win.
George Sebring tossed six no-hit innings before giving up a leadoff single in the seventh. He retired his final hitter on strikes and was relieved by freshman Cole Travers who preserved the shutout. The junior’s final line read no runs and one hit allowed in 6.1 innings with eight strikeouts and one walk on 88 pitches.
“I’ve just been able to keep my tempo going, I make sure to lock in and make sure everything around me isn’t getting into my head,” George Sebring said about his first two starts. “I make sure I stay focused the entire time and just make sure all of the surrounding voices don’t get into my head.”
DeWitt even said all his pitcher cared about during the start was getting the win. The no-hitter was secondary.
George Sebring sailed through the first four innings needing 48 pitches to get to the fifth. The only baserunner he dealt with was from an error in the second inning.
There was trouble in the fifth when a four-pitch leadoff walk worked its way into scoring position. Whatever George Sebring lost in that first batter, he found against the next three. The right-hander needed four pitches to strike out the next hitter, forced a foul pop out on two and sat down the final one looking on three pitches. Just six outs left.
He kept the strikeouts coming in the sixth, picking up two more to start it. Although the second one took working back from down 2-0. The pitch count started mounting against him as he went deep into counts for the final two outs of the sixth.
DeWitt said his pitcher’s mechanics wavered a bit but he was able to regroup when he needed to do so. He definitely earned the right to finish the game.
But a full count single in the seventh ended the bid and effectively George Sebring’s day as he was battling fatigue. Despite that, DeWitt wanted to have him end his outing on a positive note.
In a fourth consecutive full count, he struck out his final hitter of the day – coming back from 3-1.
DeWitt mentioned how he had command of all three pitches Tuesday. Specifically, George Sebring said he felt his curveball was really working for him.
Excluding the error, the Blue Streaks played solid defense behind their guy too. That gave him the ultimate faith to pitch without fear.
“I have so much faith in my teammates and I do not have a single worry about them every time a ball is hit,” George Sebring said. “I know my teammates are there to back me up every time.”
Meanwhile, defensive mistakes plagued the Rams as they committed five errors.
A couple good innings helped the Blue Streaks build their large lead. Rhett Vaughn started it by smashing his second home run in as many games and third of the season in the first inning. That started a two-out rally where three straight Ram errors and a double by George Sebring created a 3-0 lead out the gate.
Clayton Evans smacked a leadoff triple in the third and a single from Dalton Percy brought the Blue Streak designated hitter home. Travers later got an RBI single of his own, scoring Percy from second.
The Blue Streak third baseman scored from third due to an error on a Beny Bikar Jr. ground ball as Sebring left the inning with a 6-0 advantage. Eventually, he’d score his second run of the day on a balk in the fifth. Trevor Carter scored the final run on an RBI groundout from Chase Vaughn that same inning.
It wasn’t the most standard way a team could score runs but DeWitt called it a testament to what can happen when a batter puts a ball in play and hustles down the line.
“If you can get out of the box and make guys look up on the routine ball and know that those guys are getting down the line and (they) have to rush the throw (then) you have a chance to make them make a mistake,” he said while also crediting his team’s ability to drive in runners in scoring position.
With the win, Sebring’s season-starting win streak advanced to 10. It was around the time of the Blue Streak Invitational in 2022 that the Blue Streaks reached the double-digit win mark. DeWitt said it’s all started with the team’s focus on doing the little things. Whether it’s making sure things are picked up, doing what they need to do in the weight room or just keeping a high energy in practice.
Their next matchup would be against a familiar foe in the Hardee Wildcats in the tournament’s championship game. Unfortunately, their undefeated run would end Wednesday with a 6-5 loss.