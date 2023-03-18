SEBRING — George Sebring keeps flirting with no-hitters.

His performance plus capitalizing on defensive mistakes helped the Sebring Blue Streaks baseball team come away with an 8-0 win over Riverview (Sarasota) Tuesday. The Blue Streak hurler took a no-no at least past the fifth inning for the second time in as many starts in what became Sebring’s 10th straight win.

