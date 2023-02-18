SEBRING — Sebring High School baseball finished up its week 2-0 in a pair of exhibition games at The Preseason Classic at Fireman’s Field. The first was a 5-2 win over Palm Harbor University High and the second a 3-1 victory against the Hardee Wildcats.

Coach Jasone DeWitt was grateful his team could face different arms on the mound and pitch to different batters for a change. The Blue Streaks were able to learn more about their ball club and even try some things out.

Recommended for you