SEBRING — Sebring High School baseball finished up its week 2-0 in a pair of exhibition games at The Preseason Classic at Fireman’s Field. The first was a 5-2 win over Palm Harbor University High and the second a 3-1 victory against the Hardee Wildcats.
Coach Jasone DeWitt was grateful his team could face different arms on the mound and pitch to different batters for a change. The Blue Streaks were able to learn more about their ball club and even try some things out.
A big rally while trailing 2-0 in the sixth inning helped Sebring against the Hurricanes Tuesday. Some solid pitching kept the Blue Streaks in the game and allowed them to hang on. Meanwhile, it was dominance on the mound that paved the way on Thursday.
Trevor Carter manned the bump for Sebring against the Wildcats. And he didn’t take long to set the tone, sitting down his first batter with a three-pitch strikeout. In fact, the righty K’d up eight batters as he was through the minimum in his three innings of work.
Under a different circumstance, DeWitt likely would’ve rode with Carter for longer. But instead he saved his arm in favor of Cole Travers.
The freshman picked up where Carter left off. He retired the side on just five pitches in the fourth, six in the fifth and 12 in the sixth. Five of his nine outs came on ground balls. Both hurlers did well to be the aggressor against batters – combining for 12 first-pitch strikes over six perfect innings.
“I think we walked two people between Tuesday night and Thursday night,” DeWitt said. “Being able to throw strikes especially at any level and make other teams put extra hits together to beat you, it’s going to be tough. Both of those guys had three pitches working for them and at this level with three pitches? It’s pretty good.”
DeWitt said Travers’s performance was a great revelation. He’s been solid for them in the fall and three weeks of spring practice. But coaches never know what they will see from young players when in actual game situations. He said Travers showed great maturity.
The only run scored against the Blue Streaks came in the seventh inning when a wild pitch from Freddie Perez scored a runner from third. It was the only inning Sebring saw inefficiency on the mound as the Wildcats earned their only baserunners of the game on walks.
Meanwhile, Dalton Percy was key to Sebring’s offense. He singled with one out in the second. He then stole second base and moved up to third on a ball in the dirt. Then a wild pitch brought him home to score.
DeWitt said he wanted to get in as much baserunning as the Blue Streaks could. Percy’s journey around the bases and the widespread utilization of pinch runners were key examples of that. They got valuable experience reading pitchers even if they broke even on the bases.
Following a two-out walk by Perez in the fourth, that aggressive baserunning put the Blue Streak second baseman on third. Percy then laced a 2-2 pitch into right field for a 2-0 Sebring lead. That’s two-thirds of Sebring’s runs coming from one player in two different ways.
DeWitt said Percy was great for Sebring on Tuesday night as well. He mentioned how he’s been a pleasant surprise.
“I feel like that he’s going to be a big piece for us,” DeWitt said. “And he’s just going to continue to get better for sure as the season goes on.”
However, for all the good that happened, there are still things the Blue Streaks need to work on. DeWitt emphasized the team’s need to up their ability to do the little things. One thing he keyed in on was the offense.
Against Hardee, Sebring only saw two baserunners through the first four innings with only one coming on a productive at-bat (AB). Hitters had some issues making solid contact in the early going.
“I thought our ABs this week would be better and they weren’t Tuesday and Thursday,” DeWitt said. “And not just because we didn’t score a lot of runs but just our approach as a whole was not productive. That was a little disappointing for me.”
But he believes his players can grow in that area and they’ll get better as the season progresses. They’ll get right back to work on Saturday as they prepare for opening night against LaBelle on Monday. And DeWitt can’t wait.
“I’m ready to go,” he said. “I know we have to take these two days and get work in but it’s the greatest time of year right now.”