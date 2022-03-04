The Men’s Golf Association of Placid Lakes completed their Annual Championship at Placid Lakes Country Club.
Championship is a three round flighted tournament. The winners are:
Open Division Champion with a score of 250, Donald Waller.
The Flight Winners were Champion Flight Rick Day with score of 254, Verhage Flight Dan King with a score of 255 and the Senior Division Champion was John Moss with a score of 233.
Flight Winners were Horney Flight Winner John Goble with a score of 240, DeRyckere Flight Winner Dennis Murphy with a score of 253, Ticknor Flight Winner Terry Moss with a score of 258 and Wallin Flight Winner Lee Bialek with a score of 269.
Wallin Flight went to a sudden death playoff with Lee Bialek defeating Eddie Bartusch.
Hole-in-One:
John Goble age 78 made a hole-in-one on hole No. 2 at Placid Lakes Country Club. This is John’s 2nd hole-in-one the first one was over 20 years ago. The hole was playing 123 yards to the pin into a strong wind. John took his 8 iron to the tee box and hit a BB at the pin and one hopped in the hole. Congratulations to John Goble.
Congratulations to Gary Mullins for a hole-in-one. On hole No. 4 at Placid Lakes Country Club playing 124 yards Gary age 77 took out his 7 iron took aim landed it 4 feet from the hole and it rolled in. This was Gary’s second hole in one.