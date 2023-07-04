The most common fish available today is the goldfish. It is also the most abused and mistreated in the aquarium world.
People win them at county fairs and carnivals, often carrying them around in a small plastic bag with little to no air, only to be later dropped into a fishbowl with little respect to the quality of water.
And then of course, there are ‘feeder goldfish,’ perhaps one of the absolute worst food sources available for larger fish. We have all seen the large aquariums jam-packed full of small goldfish, just waiting to be purchased by someone with the intent to feed them to their Oscars or other fish-eating species. These fish are often carrying diseases which can easily affect your larger fish.
But the truth is, goldfish are one of the most beautiful aquarium and pond fish available on the market today. It is also the most common-kept freshwater fish species across the globe.
Goldfish originated in China and after generations of breeding there are now over 200 different breeds of goldfish. Most fall into one of two categories, common or fancy.
Goldfish in captivity can live anywhere between 10-15 years.
I keep a wide variety of goldfish and koi together in my small pond in the backyard. Their colors are bright and vibrant, and they get along great.
Although considered a cold-water species, goldfish can and often are kept successfully in warmer water conditions. Similar to other freshwater species, they prefer a range of 68-74 F.
The pH range is 7-8.4 and good water quality is essential for keeping goldfish healthy.
Goldfish grow rapidly and should be kept in the largest possible aquarium or pond. Experts agree that adults need 10-20 gallons of water per fish. Some of the larger varieties of fish require a larger amount of space. In some cases, goldfish of varieties like orandas, ryukins, and moors should be kept outside in ponds.
An old misconception about goldfish is that they can thrive in small bowls. This is not true. Goldfish can survive some of the toughest environments and adapt quite well, but small enclosures such as bowls limit the ability of a goldfish to thrive in captivity. Often, goldfish are not provided adequate water quality, aeration, and an enriching environment in these habitats. These small habitats limit the animal’s ability for them to display their natural behaviors and move freely.
Goldfish are predominately omnivores, which means they can eat both plant and protein foods such as insects and even small fish. High-quality flake food or a sinking pellet made for goldfish can be used to feed your pet. The food should provide about 30% protein for a goldfish.
Other types of food might include:
• Live or frozen brine shrimp
• Daphnia
• Krill
• Occasional vegetables like romaine lettuce
Adult goldfish can be fed once a day. Younger goldfish may need to be fed more often as they need to grow.
Goldfish can make vibrant, entertaining pets for any family and can live a long, healthy life when given the right environment. Their vibrant colors and personalities make them stand out from other pet fish species. Goldfish are a great beginner pet for anyone, even kids, and can be a rewarding companion for years to come.
Don Norton is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish.