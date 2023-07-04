Goldfish 3

An old misconception about goldfish is that they can thrive in small bowls. This is not true. Experts agree that adults need 10-20 gallons of water per fish.

 COURTESY/DON NORTON

The most common fish available today is the goldfish. It is also the most abused and mistreated in the aquarium world.

People win them at county fairs and carnivals, often carrying them around in a small plastic bag with little to no air, only to be later dropped into a fishbowl with little respect to the quality of water.

