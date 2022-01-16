BABSON PARK — Years of travel ball, hard work and dedication paid off for Sebring’s Sydney Porter as she signed with the Webber International University Warriors. During her time as a varsity player for Sebring Sydney made 621 assists, 224 digs, 46 aces and 18 kills. Sydney helped lead Sebring as a captain for the team. The Blue Streaks were 17-5 this past season and the Class 4A-District 7 champions.
“I am extremely excited and grateful to have this opportunity to play at a higher level,” said Sydney Porter. “I was looking at three colleges; Webber International University, Lake Sumter and Florida Southern. I really connected well with the coach here at Webber. He (Matt Geer) was super good about getting back and everyone was super nice when I came to campus for a tour, which was really cool. I came for a prospect clinic to play in front of the coaches since the season was over and I really like the drills he came up with, he was good about showing us how he wanted things done and was very vocal about it. He taught me a lot in just that one clinic.”
It hasn’t been an easy journey to this point for Porter.
“Trying to commit so late was a struggle because I didn’t realize I wanted to commit until my senior year and you are supposed to start that process your sophomore year,” explained Porter. “That was definitely a struggle but (Venessa) Sinness and (Lisa) Bickerton were very good about helping get my video together and reaching out to different coaches.”