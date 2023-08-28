US Championships Gymnastics

Leanne Wong, left, is congratulated by her coach Jenny Rowland, right, after competing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Friday, in San Jose, Calif.

 JED JACOBSOHN/AP PHOTO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Leanne Wong almost begged her professor at the University of Florida for a little extra time before turning in the first assignment for a health course in her pre-med major.

Wong had something else pretty important on the schedule, she explained.

