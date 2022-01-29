Mens golf association of Placid Lakes Country Club results for the Annual President Cup Tournament.
Making it to the semifinals was Gene Ransom, Rob Dunkel, Larry Sopczynski and Rick Day.
Gene Ransom and Rob Dunkel won their matches and moved onto the final round. Both golfers played through rain, cold weather and very tough pin placements.
Rob was up by four holes on the hole No. 14 with four Left to play. Gene came back winning four straight holes to tie and go into extra holes.
On the 2nd playoff hole Rob made a birdie for the win making Rob Dunkel our 2022 President cup winner.
