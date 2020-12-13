AVON PARK – In an uncertain world, Mason Price has found certainty as he signed to play baseball as a catcher for Dordt University Defenders in Sioux Center, Iowa after he graduates from Avon Park in 2021.
Price noted that Dordt University was the first school to recruit him and after his visit to the school, other offers began to come in, but he liked Dordt University.
“It felt like home,” said Price. “It is a small town and a Christian school, plus it has both programs that I am interested in pursuing; mechanical engineering and agriculture. I will probably major in mechanical engineering and minor in agriculture.”
“He is a really good character kid, a hard worker and puts in the time,” said Avon Park Head Coach Kyle Jackson. “That is what has made him successful, he has really worked hard these past four years.”
“He was our starting catcher last year and he did a good job,” continued Jackson. “The catcher is one of the most important positions, he has to know what is going on at all times, like the quarterback on a football team, he did a great job and I am sure he will do great things at Dordt University.”
Kim Price noted that Mason was there oldest and first to leave for college.
“We don’t talk to much about it right now,” said Kim. “I am afraid the river may flow. I am very excited for him, he has worked very hard for this and we are grateful for this opportunity. I think it is a great fit and he will experience a lot up there. A momma could not be more happier for him.”
“I am excited,” said his father Tim Price. “Ready for him to go (laughing). It is long way from home, but I think we have prepared him for that, I am not worried, I think he will make the right decisions, I am worried about the studying part of it (laughing again). I could not be more proud or excited for him.”
Mason Price wanted to thank all his coaches that helped him through the years to include Kyle Jackson, Whit Cornell and travel ball coaches Phil Pruitt and Arthur Stenberg as well as his father Tim Price.