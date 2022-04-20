AVON PARK — Last April, Highlands County welcomed Pro Watercross to Lake Jackson, along with a massive crowd of spectators over the weekend event.
It’s back. In less than two weeks, athletes on personal watercraft, like JetSkis and WaveRunners, will speed across local waters at up to 85 mph and will flip themselves up into the air in the extreme freestyle competition.
This time, the action will take place April 29 through May 1 on Lake Verona in downtown Avon Park, with spectators having a clear view from the knoll above the lake’s sandy beach at Donaldson Park.
“We’re just moving it around the county,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council.
With the event being broadcast, the TDC works with the event organizer and local city government to see if the event can be hosted in a particular venue, Hartt said. As long as the venue works for the event organizers and both the county and city can agree to pay for advertising on that show, then the event can move to a new venue.
Some of the considerations for picking a site, Hartt said, is having parking for the competitors’ trucks and spectators, boat access and ample beach access for both competitors and spectators.
For people who haven’t seen it before now, watercross is a motocross on personal watercraft, with the unpredictable liquid track of oceans, lakes and rivers. It features high speed and aerobatic stunts.
Other events returning this year, or starting for the first time, are golf, cornhole and lacrosse tournaments, as well as wrestling and triathlon competitions.
East Coast Women’s Professional Golf Tour — May 10-12
The Tour will kick off its inaugural season at Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Country Club with the Sebring Women’s Championship on May 11-13. Admission is free. For details, visit www.ecwpgt.com.
American Cornhole League Championship — May 13-15
A sport for any age and any skill level using league created and sanctioned rules, this event will take place at the new Bernie Little Distribution facility on Sebring Parkway. For details, visit www.iplaycornhole.com.
High School Lacrosse Showcase Tournament — May 14-15
One of the fastest-growing youth sports in the United States, still yet to catch on in local schools, this event will showcase the state’s best lacrosse players in front of college scouts at the Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex.
Heartland Triathlon — June 4-5
Now celebrating 15 years of racing in Sebring, the Heartland Triathlon returns this June for another test of stamina as participants swim, cycle and run to the finish line near the Jack Stroup Sebring Civic Center. Racing options are available for youth and adults at varying distances by visiting www.HeartlandTri.com.
Bono Bilt Youth Wrestling — June 17-19
Quickly becoming one of the top youth wrestling training and tournament providers in the U.S., Bono Bilt events give young wrestlers opportunities to compete, learn and grow in the sport. Competitors in this two-day tournament will arrive from across the southeast U.S. to Sebring High School. For details, visit www.facebook.com/Bonobilt.
For details on more upcoming area events, visit online at VisitSebring.com.