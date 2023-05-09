SEBRING – Sebring hosted Pro Watercross racing at Veteran’s Beach this past Saturday and Sunday.
Back for the first time since before COVID in Sebring and in Avon Park last year, there was plenty of action for all the spectators that watched along the beachfront as Sebring is the first stop for the competitors in the 2023 Liqui Moly Pro Watercross Tour.
According to their website, Watercross is motocross on Personal Watercrafts (PWCs or jetskis) on water that is constantly changing while reaching speeds in excess of 85 miles per hour.
“Pro Watercross is the world leader in professional watercross events for both professional and amateur athletes. Pro Watercross events are the proving grounds for the world’s greatest watercross competitors; United Kingdom, Indonesia and South Africa just to name a few. These titles are the most coveted National and World titles in watercross racing.”
Each classification ran three Motos, or three races ten laps each with placement being who scored the lowest on their Moto results. First place being 1 point, second place 2 point and so on.
In the Sport Stock classification, Christopher Landis finished first with a first, second and third place finish for six points. Matt Johnson and Tom Keller each had ten points total, Johnson won the second and third Motos to take second and Keller finished third.
Fourth place belonged to Wyatt Hayes with 11 points and a second place finish in the third Moto. Finishing out the eight were Tory Snyder in fifth, Dustin Bury in sixth, Jax Hayden in seventh and Ken Waddle in eighth.
In the Pro-Am Ski GP classification, Jimmy Wilson finished first in all three Motos to take overall first with Isaiah Washington finishing second and David Cabrera in third.
Quade Brown placed over first in the Pro-Am Ski Stock classification with Raphael Ades finishing second.
But before this is proclaimed a male dominated sport, a couple of the fastest competitors were females that also placed overall first in their classification.
The first is Sophie Francis, finishing first in the Ski 4-Stroke Stock Classification. Francis outraced five others. Finishing behind Francis were (2) Blaine Spooner, (3) Johnny Smith, (4) Quade Brown, (5) Scott Weber and (6) David Cabrera.
Valentina Lezcano took first place in the Pro-Am R/A Box Stock classification, beating Frankie Magica in all three Motos.
Quade Brown, who finished fourth in the Ski 4-Stroke Stock finished first in the Pro-Am Ski Stock.