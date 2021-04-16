SEBRING — Jet skis created a fair amount of wake on the shores of Lake Jackson this past weekend.
The City on the Circle played host to the first stop of the 2021 Pro Watercross National Tour presented by Hydro-Turf. The two-day event took place April 10 through April 11 as fans from all around packed the shore of Veterans Beach to watch the festivities.
They saw a plethora of events like freestyle and competitive racing with a grand total of 25 events stretched out over two days.
One event featured a duo of locals in Dusty Bury and Jeff Stanley in the IROC 1100 competition. Bury, from Avon Park, claimed the top spot on the podium thanks to two first-place finishes and a second-place result across three motos. Stanley, a Lake Placid native, finished second in the first two races and third in the final one.
Stanley also claimed a second-place spot in the IROC GP with three consecutive runner-up finishes across three races.
Matthew Richuk finished first in the Pro-Am Ski GP as Camden Powell followed in second and Jimmy Wilson rounded out the top three. A trio of Floridians swept the podium in the following event, the Pro-Am R/A Box Stock as Bradenton’s Tory and Troy Snyder finished first and second, respectively, and Erminio Iantosca of Naples took third.
Haden Skellett claimed first in the Sport Stock category with finishes of first, third and fourth across all three races. Sammy Nehme was behind him with a second-place finish.
Juan Lezcano of Miami took home first in the Pro-Am Runabout GP followed by Tory Snyder and Naples’s Alex Cushman.
Only three individuals competed in the Pro Freestyle competition where Chris Anyzeski of Lake Worth, Florida was first, Clearwater’s Jason Stoyer finished second and Michael Depalma of Coconut Creek came in third.
Valentina Lezcano went first, second and first across all three motos in the IROC Stock for a first-place finish with Roseina Brabham going second, first and fourth for second place on the podium.
A pair of out-of-staters took home the top two spots in the Amateur Ski Stock as Patrick “Tricky” Sarenich of Wisconsin finished first and Robbie Finlinson of Syracuse, Indiana took second. Right behind them in third was Joe Surette of Naples, Florida.
A trio of Syracuse, Indiana natives swept the podium in the Ski 4-Stroke Stock as it went Powell, Zeke Keim and Finlinson from first to third. Deven Farthing won the Sport Open while Tom Keller placed second and Skellett was third.
A Polk County native, James Wright of Lakeland, led all three motos in the Veteran Ski GP to earn a first-place win, beating out second place’s Erin McConkey and third place Pete Nachtigal.
Johnny Smith of Mims, Florida claimed top spot in the Sport GP event, beating out Deven Farthing and Billy Dearman.
The stop in Sebring featured plenty of youth and beginner events too. Keegan O’Connell of Bonita Springs took home top prize in the 13 to 15-year-old Junior Sports Stock competition. He also finished second to Jax Hayden in the 13 to 15-year-old Junior Ski Stock. Finlinson defeated Bradenton’s Gavin Russo in the 13 to 15-year-old Junior Spark Stock as well.
Not to mention Talan Farthing sweeping all three trials for a win in the Novice Sport Stock competition ahead of Graham Hunt and Hayden. Plus, Jorge Morejon beat John Comino in the Amateur R/A Box Stock.
Finally, Jonathan Samuel of Lavonia, Georgia defeated a pair of Hattiesburg, Mississippi natives in Alex Smith and Comino for a win in the Beginner Runabout Box Stock.