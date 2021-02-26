SEBRING – Professional golf returns to Sebring’s Citrus Golf Trail as the Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) will host three events during its 2021 season at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
The MLGT will put on three 3-round events, starting with April 12-14 at Deer Run Golf Course. The rising tour pros will test themselves on the par 72 layout that will be stretched out to 7,002 yards.
“We appreciate the support of everyone in the Sebring area to bring the Minor League Golf Tour to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “The growth and interest in our events have increased over the last few years. Having a terrific site like Deer Run to host three of our events this season will give our competitors a different challenge that will better prepare them for the next step in their career.”
Founded in 2004, the MLGT has become a proving ground for PGA Tour hopefuls. During that time, the MLGT has hosted more than 1,800 tournaments with more than 4,000 players to payout more than $10 million in prizes. Entering the 2020 season, 88 MLGT alumni have status on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.
“On behalf of the team at Sun ‘N Lake, we are proud to welcome the Minor League Golf Tour to Deer Run and look forward to providing the players with a great course to showcase their talent,” said Andy Kesling, Head Golf Professional at Sun ‘N Lake and Citrus Golf Trail Officer. “To have these talented young players in our area for three days will make for an exciting golf event that will be great to host in our community.”
The April event kicks off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.
“Thanks to all of our partners coming together, we are able to bring professional golf back to Sebring,” said Casey Hartt, Visit Sebring’s Tourism Consultant. “We look forward to three great events this year as the start of a long and prosperous relationship with the MLGT that will have a significant economic impact on our community during targeted months.”
Each event is expected to have between 50-70 players attending from across the state of Florida, starting with a practice round the day before the opening round.
“We are fortunate to have a great team that has come together to bring professional golf back to the Citrus Golf Trail,” said Joel Lamp, Senior Director of Tourism for Airstream Ventures. “This is a great opportunity to highlight not just Sun ‘N Lake, but the entire Citrus Golf Trail, and continue to bring awareness of the great golf opportunities in this area.”