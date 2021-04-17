SEBRING — The Minor League Golf Tour (MLGT) wrapped up a three-day tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. This three-round tournament on Deer Run was the first of three events scheduled this year. The top 15 finishers won money while everyone had an option to buy into the Skins and B-Pool pots.
“This is a professional golf tour it is open to professionals or amateurs with a handicap of six or less can play,” explained Scott Turner, CEO and Tournament Director of the MLGT. “We have mostly professionals but there are a few amateurs in the field. We travel around Southeast Florida and this is our first time in Sebring. We have events all year long with two week breaks in the summer and winter. Most of these guys are right out of college and trying to make it on the PGA Tour.”
Ryan Snouffer of Sparta, N.J. clinched his first professional win with a three-day total of 203 (67, 72, 64). Snouffer won a total of $5,057.15. Andrew Jung of Winter Garden came in close second with 205 (70, 70, 65) and banked $3,000. Rounding out the top three was Chris Wiatr of Woodbury, Connecticut who had a three-day total of 206 (66, 72, 68) and won $2,645.00.
Placing fourth was Michael Buttacavoli with 207 (68, 68, 71) winning $2,132. There was a tie for fifth place with Chase Jones and Spencer Mellon, each finishing with 208. Jones (67, 70, 71) banked $1,450 while Mellon (69, 70, 69) made $1,801.34. There was also a tie for seventh place with Jason Thresher and Jimmy Hervol both coming in with 209. Thresher (69, 68, 72) made $1,107.15 and Hervol (70, 70, 69) banked $1,155. Finishing in 10th was Ryan Linton with 210 (70, 68, 72) bringing home $800.
Jimmy Dales had 209 (67, 68, 74) winning $750, Joaquin Lolas shot a 211 (70, 72, 69) banking $750 and Patrick Allgeier came in with 212 (70, 71, 71) making $700. Domenico Geminiani shot a 213 (70, 70, 73) for $600, Jack Faraci had 215 (69, 71, 75) winning $500 and Donald Stimble had 219 (73, 69, 77) for $400.
“Joel Lamp with Airstream Adventures is marketing the Citrus Golf Trail and when we chatted it came to light that this golf course is the most championship golf course in Sebring,” said Turner. “There are certain specifications you have to meet to hold a golf tournament with the biggest one being the length of the golf course and Sun ‘N Lake Deer Run was perfect. It is a great course with a good layout and it is in nice shape. We are in the final stages of wrapping up a two event contract so we will be back here soon.”
This event kicks off a three-tournament commitment, with the second event coming during the fall portion of the schedule and the final event will be part of the Citrus Golf Trail Open, Dec. 2-5, 2021.