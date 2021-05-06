SEBRING — The Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour opened its 2021 season at Lake Jackson’s Veterans Beach on April 10-11 with 109 competitors from around the country, nearly 500 event attendees plus hundreds of spectators.
The estimated economic impact of the jet ski race event was calculated at $174,000+ with more than 180 hotel room nights booked, as well as visitor spending in local restaurants and shopping. Visit Sebring provided marketing funds to help secure the event in Highlands County.
The event included two days of live streaming broadcast, plus a 30-minute recap show that will air on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, May 9 at 10:00 AM (EST), which will showcase the destination.
“We were thrilled with the wonderful economic impact and positive response from the event planners, competitors and the local community who enjoyed watching racing action on the lake,” said Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC), which was responsible for bringing the event to the area. “Thanks to our partnership with Airstream Ventures, we have more exciting events, both on and off the water, that will bring economic activity and entertainment for our local community.”
