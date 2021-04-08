SEBRING — The Liqui Moly ProWatercross National Tour will open its 2021 season at Veterans Beach on the shores of Lake Jackson starting Saturday.
The two-day event (April 10-11) features more than 120 competitors from across the country with more than 300 hotel rooms expected to be booked for the event and a nationally televised show recapping the event on CBS Sports Network.
“We are excited to start our 2021 ProWatercross season in an iconic racing destination like Sebring,” said AJ Handler, Chairman of ProWatercross. “Veterans Beach provides an ideal venue that will provide great views of the race and a unique experience for our racers.”
The races kick off the 26th season of ProWatercross as each day features more than six hours of action on Lake Jackson, with the entire course visible from the shore – making a unique experience for all attendees.
“This is a great opportunity to showcase one of our beautiful lakes in a new way that continues our theme of being a premier racing destination,” said Casey Hartt, tourism consultant for Visit Sebring. “Veterans Beach will be a great venue for this inaugural event, with plenty of room for everyone to take in the races for free.”
ProWatercross is a not-for-profit that is focused on safety education, preserving the environment, and amateur competition. They open the event on Saturday morning with practice starting at 9 a.m. before races in the afternoon. On Sunday, the racing starts at 8:45 a.m. Please see FAQs below for additional information.
“We look forward to ProWatercross starting their 2021 season in Sebring and having a great event,” said Joel Lamp, Senior Director of Tourism & Events for Airstream Ventures. “Thanks to AJ Handler with ProWatercross, we are going to provide a first-class experience and look forward to making this an annual event. Bringing the national television spotlight back to Sebring is part of our push to build the area as a sports destination.”
For more information on ProWatercross and the event in Sebring, visit their website – www.prowatercross.org.
FAQ on ProWatercross in Sebring
Will the docks be open at Veterans Beach?
The docks will be closed once racing begins each day (approximately 8:30 a.m.) and re-open upon conclusion of racing (approximately 3 p.m.).
How big is the racing area?
The racing area will extend 300’ from the Veterans Beach shoreline and be marked off so it is visible to participants and boaters. The rest of the lake will be available for recreational use.
How much does it cost to attend?
ProWatercross is a FREE event with public parking available around the park at Veterans Beach. There will be concessions available, including beer, as well as sponsor activations. Parking is FREE as well.
Can you watch from a boat on Lake Jackson?
YES! There will be buoys on the outer part of the racing area to keep boaters a safe distance from the racers on the water.
What is the best time to watch?
The pros will be on display from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday with three races in each division, crowning the champion in each division within 30 minutes after the final race. On Sunday, the amateurs take center stage and will race starting at 8:45 a.m.
Can I follow online?
Yes – you can catch the action LIVE on the ProWatercross social channels via their links on its website – ProWatercross.org