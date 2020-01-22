AVON PARK — The “Lefty” St. Pierre Memorial Purple Heart Golf Tournament was hosted by the Sebring Chapter 601 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart at River Greens Golf Course on Saturday. The event consisted of three flights with a total of 112 golfers participating in the four-person scramble.
In flight one, the foursome of Gerry Page, JR Messier, Chris Widger and Lane Revell placed first with 58 strokes. Coming in second was the team of George Dumas, Cliff Steele, Dick Garceau and Bill Mountford with 59. The squad of Gilbert Castillo, Jordan Castillo, Hannah Castillo and Hannah Revell claimed third place after a match of cards with 60. Also with 60 was Kay Maher, Brian Acker, Mike Averyt and Mark Hopkins.
Flight two went to the team of Stevie Frayler, Steven Marsh, Ryan Joyce and Jack Joyce with 59. Placing second after a match of cards was Mike Korn, Cliff Aubin, Tom Morway and Tom Auclair with 63. Rounding out the top three was the foursome of Gil Heier, Jim Cercy, Cecil Lemons and Joe Torr with 63.
Only two strokes separated the top three foursomes in flight three. The team of Jim Brooks, Toni Brooks, Joe Graf and Pat Graf came out on top with 64. Placing second was the squad of Keith Kincer, Pat Kincer, Jon Carter and Mr. Carter with 65. In third place was Kenneth McGrath, Sam McGrath, Mark Milton and Jim Sumerall with 66.
Three’s and Fives Rule in Golf Hammock Ladies Play Wednesday
If variety is the spice of life, then the Golf Hammock lady gofers certainly had a taste this week. In this non traditional golf format, regardless of total 18 hole score (or any scores on the many par fours) the winners of the day were those ladies whose net scores led on par threes and fives only.
First Flight winner Maria Reeves was followed by Helen Sinclair in second and Sue Pratt in third. Leading the Second Flight was Betsy Wells in first place, with Lorraine Friend and Tami Dunlap earning second and third place honors. Rounding out the winners circle were the Third Flight winners with Shirley Passafume in first, Carol Goebel in second and Beverly Judd in third place.
Interested in hearing more about golfing with the ladies at Golf Hammock? Call the Golf Hammock Pro Shop on 863-382-2151 and mention your interest, leaving your name and number. One of the ladies association members will be happy to call you back and tell you more.
Lake June West Golf Results
Mon. Jan. 13 — Women’s League: First-place team with 34 strokes was Helene Mellon, Vickie Mechling, Lynn Mahuta, Chris Heath and Donna Whitley. Second place with 37 were Kim Fiers, Vern Knishka, Margaret Schultz and Helen Schsietert. Third place, with 38, went to Donna Palmatier, Jo Ann McGill, Elaine Orr and Betty Bevard. Closest-to-the-Pin on hole No. 2 was Elaine Orr with 7 feet 2 inche; No. 4, was Lynn Husen with 15 feet 1 inch; and No. 8, Pam Burton with 5 feet 2 inches.
Wed. Jan. 5 — Men’s League: First place team with 40 was the team of Mike Rogers, Gene Ray, Hank Husen and Jack Clegg. In second place with 43 was the team of Doyan Eades, George Hay, Vic Pastorelli and Bill Fowler. Placing third with 44 was the foursome of Larry Heath, Tim Coalmer, Al Welch and Bob Knishka. Closest-to-the-Pin on hole No. 2 was Gene Ray with 3 feet 4 inches; No. 4, Bill Connolly with 5 feet 1 inch, No. 8, Tim Coalmer with 2 feet 2 inches.
Thur. Jan. 16 — Mixed Scramble: First place team was Bob and Verna Knishka, Jane Roush and Sandy Page. In second was Ron and Carol Cobert, Vic and Janice Pastorelli. Placing third was Mike Rogers, Mary McNamee, Lynn Mahuta and Patti DeNooy. Closest-to-the-Pin on hole on No. 2 was Lynn Mahuta with 9 feet 8 inches; No. 4, Bob Knishka with 20 feet 11 inches; No. 8, Jo Ann McGill with 13 feet 2 inches.