AVON PARK — The Avon Park Rotary held its “Freedom Flight” fundraising golf tournament recently at the River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park. The tournament was a four-person scramble with three flights.
“We had a wonderful turnout of 88 players to help our Avon Park Rotary Club raise funds to send military veterans to Washington, D.C. to view the war memorials,” stated Chet Brojek, Rotary Club member and organizer of the event. “We are delighted to help thank these vets for their service to our nation. A special thanks to our corporate and hole sponsors and the local golfers who took part in today’s tourney. We hope they had a great round and fun on a picture perfect day.”
In Flight A, the foursome of Terry Cadwill, George Dumas, Ron Jensen and Steve Miller placed first with 58 strokes. Coming in a close second was the squad of Brian Bessette, Zane Chappy, Brandon McNees and Don Waller with 59. Rounding out the top three was the team of Ron Barts, Clay Davis, Rodney Davis and Glenn Wotipka with 60.
Flight B went to the quartet of Dave Greenslade, Adam Greenslade, Bill McKown and Dennis Tondee with 61. Placing second was the foursome of Jay Jones, Cliff Klein, John Upperco and Chet Brojek with 63. Finishing in third place was the squad of Hannah Castillo, Jordon Castillo, George Wrye and Jon Carter with 64 strokes.
Flight C was won by the team of Bruce Beumel, Jerry Robinson, Mike Simmons and Craig Snelgrove, who finished with 63 strokes. Second place went to the team of Darcisco Castillo, Daniel Keck, Jim Lowe and Joe Williams who came in with a 65. Coming in third was the foursome of Steve Ashworth, Mike Dubois, Marty Gillian and Steve Liske with 69.
In the closest to the hole contest, Tanner Crumpton was nearest on hole No. 3 and Phil Simonson was closest on No. 12.
Closest to the line on hole No. 6 was Tony Salas and on hole No. 14 Christopher Dean was the closest to the line.