It’s week 7 of Lake Placid Men’s Senior Softball league play and the six teams remain tightly packed in the standings. Before we get to the box scores, a shout out to our veteran league reporter (and senior softballer) Ed Engler. Ed usually writes this article but is feeling a bit under the weather — get well soon Ed and sharpen your pencil, you are missed.
On to Monday’s action. Miller’s Air Conditioning vs. Conley Insurance, Miller’s came out on top 22–12. For Miller’s, Bill Martin was a perfect five-for-five including a home run, while Don Dobbert and Cliff Bluml contributed four hits each. Conley’s was led by Ron Kilburn with a home run and five RBI’s while Brian Heaphy and Tom McNally (four RBI’s) each chipped in with a triple, Tom Trapman and John Kloet each had three hits. On the neighboring field Central Security went down to the surging Lake Placid Marine 27–12. For the Mariners, Dick Cook (double, triple), Ted Griffith (home run), Ken Elston (two triples), Lee Maule and Fred Moore had four hits apiece while Elston Hedges (triple) and Craig Ervin (home run) each had three. Richard Ortiz (double) logged five hits for the Security Men and Chet Johnson (three doubles) added four more. In Monday’s third game in a hard fought back and forth battle Lakeside Dermatology came out on top of Seminole Tire 16–15. For the Skins Don Cunningham had five hits including a double. Paul Marcellus (double) and Ron Hanisch each logged four. The Tiremen were paced by Dave Londo knocking out five hits and four hits each from Dan Rasmussen (two triples) and Bill Scrase. Tom Waters, Gary Tankersley and Doran Quigg all added a double in their three hit game.
At the end of Monday’s action the league standings were all knotted up at three teams with 7 wins and 5 losses and three teams at 5 wins and 7 losses.
Wednesday’s games opened up the standings a bit but with ten games left in the 2020 season it’s still anyone’s trophy. Lake Placid Marine extended their winning streak to five games by besting Conley Insurance 23–15. They were led by Dick Cook (three doubles) with four hits while Elston Hedges and Ted Griffith both logged a single, double and home run. Two Insurance men, Brian Heaphy and Tom Trapman went four-for-four each with a double being helped by Mark Milia and Mark Roth each with a triple and Tom McNally’s two doubles. Also on Wednesday, Seminole Tire got back in the winner’s circle with a 12–1 win over Central Security. The Tiremen’s three hit club included Bill Scrase (double), Chuck Loeser (two doubles, home run) and Dan Rasmussen. Dave LeHue joined in the winning effort with a triple. In Wednesday’s final game Miller’s Air Conditioning fought their way out of the cellar with an 18–7 win over Lakeside Dermatology. Three Airmen — Frank Menendez, Bill Martin (triple), and Bill Gallagher (double) had four hits each while Norm Grubbs (double) added three more. Paul Marcellus (two doubles) and Ron Gary (double) had three hits for the Skins.
Records after Wednesday’s play: Seminole Tire 8-5, Lake Placid Marine 8-5, Lakeside Dermatology 7-6, Miller’s Air Conditioning 6-7, Central Security 5-8, Conley Insurance 5-8.
Games are played Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 11:00 a.m. at the Highlands County Sports Complex in Sebring. For more info visit our website at www.lpsoftball.com.