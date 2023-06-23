The talented players from Racquet Arcade Academy have been hard at work. Namely Roxie Lipowski, Liam Helms, and Madilyn Levy who kicked off the scorching summer season with a bang at the prestigious Thakker Tennis Center during the exhilarating Luck of Draw Tournament. Their remarkable performances left spectators in awe, setting the stage for an electrifying season ahead.

In a display of sheer brilliance, Roxie Lipowski showcased her exceptional tennis prowess, engaging in a captivating opening match against the formidable Reece Adams from Estero. Despite a valiant effort, Roxie narrowly succumbed to Reece’s masterful play. Reece proved to be a strategic powerhouse, making victory a hard-earned prize for any opponent.

