SEBRING — Racquet Arcade’s annual summer camp has returned. The camp days set to take place July 5 to Aug. 5 looks to advance the game of tennis in Highlands County.
The camp, led by Tosin “Coach T” Awomewe, services young players aged from 5 all the way to 18 years old. The 5-year-old through 10-year-old players participate from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. while players 11 to 18 are there from 9 a.m. to noon.
Coach T saw the reach of the camp grow in 2022 as players came all the way from Polk County to learn and absorb information. In June he saw players from Lake Wales and Winter Haven attend.
“Polk County is a pretty big county with a lot of facilities they have up there,” Awomewe said. “So, the fact that we’re outreaching that far shows that we’re definitely drawing more attention to our small community here in Highlands County.”
And it’s great for bringing more awareness to Racquet Arcade and its goal: competitive tennis. Coach T believes they’re not just teaching how to play tennis but also passing along skills and traits that can apply to everyday life. Things like time management, problem-solving and work ethic.
The camp still looks to build up players from slower speeds to higher ones. And it’s about not just helping the kids but helping parents understand what competitive tennis is.
There are some differences with this year’s camp versus the 2021 edition. For example, Awomewe is focused a little bit harder on the fitness aspect at the beginning of the day. But he’s also incorporating the more-experienced players, who travel with Racquet Arcade to tournaments, to help out in teaching the younger ones.
Awomewe’s reasoning is younger players have a better chance of understanding something if it comes from a peer as opposed to an adult. And how the players learn is something Awomewe emphasized. He likened the club’s camp to classroom learning. They take in a lesson then are given ways to apply it and those applications can extend out to outside of the court.
“Everybody here is welcome within the space and they are able to go home and say, ‘I did great today, I felt amazing, I accomplished this,’” Awomewe said. “A child feels like they’re accomplished doing something within that space and it’s a life-changer.”
Parents and players can register at racquetarcade.club/summer-camp or they can call the club’s offices at (863) 510-7315.