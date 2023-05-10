Over the weekend, three young tennis players from Racquet Arcade traveled to Orlando to compete in tournaments. Dakota Brown and Liam Helms played at Star Island Resort, while Reagan Lenihan competed at Winter Park Tennis Courts. The weekend proved to be challenging but rewarding experience for all three athletes.

Dakota Brown participated in the Girls 14s Round Robin Competition and finished third overall. She faced tough opponents in Lynns Dorcelian from Orlando and Victoria Khokhryakova from Lutz, both of whom were strong players from start to finish. Brown’s matches were incredibly competitive and could have gone either way.

