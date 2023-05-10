Over the weekend, three young tennis players from Racquet Arcade traveled to Orlando to compete in tournaments. Dakota Brown and Liam Helms played at Star Island Resort, while Reagan Lenihan competed at Winter Park Tennis Courts. The weekend proved to be challenging but rewarding experience for all three athletes.
Dakota Brown participated in the Girls 14s Round Robin Competition and finished third overall. She faced tough opponents in Lynns Dorcelian from Orlando and Victoria Khokhryakova from Lutz, both of whom were strong players from start to finish. Brown’s matches were incredibly competitive and could have gone either way.
Meanwhile, Liam Helms was a standout on the Boys side. He won the Boys 14s Singles Round Robin Competition with a huge victory over the second seed, Nicolas Mayoral from Maitland. Helms played an amazing game, controlling the court with aggressive groundstrokes and serves. His hard work at practice, along with guidance from Coach Dixon and Coach Tosin Awomewe, paid off in a big way
At Winter Park Tennis Courts, Reagan Lenihan advanced to the semifinals before losing a hard-fought three-set match to Patibandla Jagathi from Land O Lakes, 5-4, 4-5, 7-1. Lenihan had been in excellent form in the past few months, including making the finals at districts during the high school tennis season and securing a significant match win over Lemon Bay High School. I was proud of the changes we’ve made and how it has benefitted her game..
Overall, coaches and players alike were proud of the results achieved over the weekend and are refocusing for the next upcoming event, scheduled for this month, May 20th competition at home in Sebring then May 27 we head over to Orlando for 2 days for state competition.