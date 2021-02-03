SEBRING – The Racquet Arcade tennis team recently finished the 2020 season under the guidance of Coach Tosin Awomewe or “Coach T” as most know him. The players competed in 12 competitions and won the championship in 10.
“We have been practicing, training and competing,” said Awomewe. “It was different with COVID-19 but we ended on a good note. All of the players combined we brought home 10 championships out of 12 competitions. We had a good season. All the players did well. We were in the final of all the age divisions and we either lost in the final or we brought home the championship. We were in it and I’m super proud of all the players. They did all the work and put in the hours.”
With COVID-19 the competitions had quite a few changes.
“Competition-wise we could only have a certain amount of parents and only one coach was allowed,” explained Awomewe. “There was a virtual check-in and we would receive text messages telling us where we were playing. That is all new and very different for us. The first time we did it we spent 15 minutes just trying to check-in. There was a different vibe and we didn’t think we would be relying on technology so much for a competition.”
The Racquet Arcade players are girls 8 and under champion Alejandra Rivera, 10 and under champion Jocelyn Monday and 12 and under champion Ava Church and Dakota Brown. The boys are 10 under singles champion Rishik Yellu and 14 and under singles champion Parker Torella.
“To have coach Lucky Dixon’s help out here made a big difference,” added Awomewe. “His expertise helped get these kids ready for competition. We fought and these guys did their best.”
All the players did well in competition but one in particular caught Coach T’s eye.
“The youngest stood out to me the most,” Awomewe said. “Alejandra Rivera (age 7) made it to the finals of the 8 and under competition and she is really small but she won. She is always pushing herself and wants to be out here competing.”
“My most improved players are Jocelyn Monday and Dakota Brown. They both started playing in January of 2020 and within a year Dakota has 6 championships under her belt and Jocelyn has two. They had never picked up a tennis racket before. It was amazing to see how much they improved in just a year. At their level they can rival most of the girls at Sebring High School.”
Racquet Arcade wanted to thank the sponsors who made this season possible Doctor T.C Lackey, DJ P.J. Patel and Intuitive Massage & Wellness.
The 2021 season is already under way and Racquet Arcade has already added a few new players but they are always looking for more. If interested in joining please contact Coach T at 863-253-4376.