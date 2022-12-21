Main Photo

The Girls of the Golf Hammock Tennis Club “Racquet Arcade”: Alejandra Riveria, Roxie Lipowski, Reagan Lenihan, Dakota Brown and Madilyn Levy. To the right is Golf Hammock Tennis Pro and Coach Tosin Awomewe.

 JIM TAYLOR/CORRESPONDENT

SEBRING – The Golf Hammock Tennis Club “Racquet Arcade “honored five of their female players , displaying their awards and medals they received over the past year.

“They should all be proud of what they accomplished this past year,” said Golf Hammock Tennis Pro and Coach Tosin Awomewe. “They worked hard for these awards.”

Recommended for you