SEBRING – The Golf Hammock Tennis Club “Racquet Arcade “honored five of their female players , displaying their awards and medals they received over the past year.
“They should all be proud of what they accomplished this past year,” said Golf Hammock Tennis Pro and Coach Tosin Awomewe. “They worked hard for these awards.”
“We are here to commemorate their experience and accomplishments of the past year.”
Reagan Lenihan won a championship, was winner and a runner-up in various tournaments.
Alejandra Riveria, who has only been playing for two years, had four third place finishes, five second place and one first place.
Roxie Lipowski had a second place finish.
Dakota Brown earned two finalist awards, two winners and a singles championship.
Also present was Madilyn Levy with her awards.
Awomewe told his players that this is a learning experience in which you gain memories and that they will take something from every trophy and medal while learning from that experience.
“It’s important you know that next year will be better than this year as you improve on what you learn from your experiences,” said Awomewe.
Awomewe also praised the parents for taking the time to make sure their kids make it to tournaments, which are usually on the weekends.
In conclusion, Awomewe told his players to be proud of your awards and trophies that they worked hard for, others will see it and it deserves to be recognized.