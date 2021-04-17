SEBRING – The Racquet Arcade hosted a tournament recently at the Country Club of Sebring’s Thakkar Tennis Center. Five members of the Racquet Arcade team competed in the tournament with all of them reaching the final round under the direction of Tosin Awomewe, or as everyone calls him “Coach T.”
“The tournament went really well,” said Coach T. “This was the first tournament since COVID shut everything down. It was better than we expected. All of our players that participated made it to the finals. From age 10 to 14 we were in five division finals.”
In the girls age 10 singles match, Racquet Arcade’s Jocelyn Monday fell short to Alla Sadzius with scores of 4-1 and 4-2.
Racquet Arcade’s Rishik Yellu was victorious in the boys age 12 group when he defeated dhruv Sudhakar, 4-2. Yellu was the champion in his division.
Ava Church of Racquet Arcade eased past teammate Dakota Brown in the girls age 12 division, 4-0. Church was the champion in her group.
In the boys 14 group, Racquet Arcade’s Parker Torrella came up short against Jodha Singh, 4-0.
“They were all excited to be in the finals in their home town,” added Coach T. “We’ve been traveling for the last nine or 10 months so it was exciting to be home and to be able to have family and friends come out to watch was great. The support system is great for all of them.”
In two weeks the Racquet Arcade will be traveling to the USTA Nationals to compete at the second largest tennis facility in the state of Florida in Lake Nona. On Saturday, May 8 Dr. T.C. and Kitty Lackey will host the Luck of the Draw tournament. For more information please visit playtennis.usta.com/tournaments.
If your child is interested in playing tennis with Racquet Arcade please contact Coach T at 863-253-4376.