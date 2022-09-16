SEBRING — Tennis will be heating up in Highlands County this weekend and next month.
Racquet Arcade is getting set to host the Racquet Arcade Open, a Level 5 Open tournament through the United States Tennis Association, Sept. 17-19. It will host matches for boys and girls 12u and 14u competition. Additionally, It’s the first of three big tournaments that will feature local players.
Dakota Brown of Avon Park is set to take the court in the tournament in girls 12u play. Although not a Racquet Arcade student, Sebring’s Liam Helms will also be competing in the boys 12u portion.
Lake Placid’s Parker Torrella will be in the MonStars Championships, hosted in Sebring as well, Oct. 22 thru 24. Sebring’s Alejandra Rivera will be competing Oct. 8 and 9 but in Orlando at the Florida 10u “Bobby Curtis” Green Ball Section Championships.
Racquet Arcade’s Tosin Awomewe, also known as Coach T, said the two tournaments set to take place in Sebring will have players from all around the state flocking to Highlands County to compete. Selection was based on the players’ rankings. He said the USTA has a coordinator staff that looks at rankings and makes those decisions.
Awomewe knew Brown, Torrella and Rivera would qualify for their respective tournaments because they’ve been working really hard on their rankings. This type of event can start to create some opportunities for young players.
“Myself and Coach (Lucky) Dixon have been really working hard to try to get the kids ready for this type of event,” he said. “Because usually, when you qualify for these events, this opens the door for colleges to start following you because they know that these events are really only for the best of the best players to enter.”
And it will present them with a new challenge as they face a higher tier of play. Players who might be among the best in the section or even country. The biggest challenge for the local players will be walking into their tournaments and maintaining their composure while sticking to their plans and managing to have fun as well.
But this isn’t just a big deal for the players, it’s big for junior tennis in Highlands County in general. These kinds of events don’t come to this part of Florida often and two will be held a little over a month apart. Awomewe remarked how they tend to be held in more populated parts of the state and at certain academies like IMG in Bradenton.
“The fact that we applied for it, and they gave it to us, it’s an amazing experience to actually put Highlands County on the map,” he said.
He and Dr. T.C. Lackey have been planning this event since December going through every facet of the tournament so that it goes off without a hitch.
They nailed down things like accommodations, the facilities being up to date and ensuring there was a good number of referees available. Especially because the kinds of players coming to Sebring are “here for the long run” as Coach T put it.
“They’re 100 percent here and ready to compete,” he said.