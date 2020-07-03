The Racquet Arcade tennis team hit the courts recently for their first home meet of the season. Okeechobee traveled to the Golf Hammock tennis courts to take on the Racquet Arcade tennis team and after a hard-fought battle the match ended in a tie.
“The Okeechobee coach and I have been wanting to get our teams together for a match and we finally did it,” said Racquet Arcade Coach “T” Tosin Awomewe. “We played with the format of high school tennis but did not limit the players to high school tennis. We had pretty much fifth graders up to seniors playing. It was something different that gave elementary and middle school players a chance to experience high school tennis. The kids liked it, it was a competitive match through and through. They loved the team environment that they got from it and it was their first team competition.”
In the singles matches, Raquet Arcade’s Dhruv Manik dominated in his match against Jacob Bass of Okeechobee with scores of 6-0 and 6-0.
Okeechobee’s Peyton Johnson edged Raquet Arcade’s Rohin Patel by 6-2 and 6-2.
Vinay Krishnadas of Racquet Arcade defeated Okeechobee’s Disel Aronald with scores of 6-0 and 6-3.
Ava Church of Racquet Arcade fell short to Okeechobee’s Isabella Durigo with final scores of 6-2 and 6-0.
“This was our first competition since the lockdown ended so we had to take a few extra steps to make sure everyone was safe and it went really well,” Coach T said. “We are proud of what we did to make it work out the way it did. What we did to protect the players was have them wash and sterilize their hands before the match, we checked with the players to make sure they were feeling well before they came out and we used a new can of balls. At the completion of each match, instead of shaking hands we did a fist bump or a racquet tap. We spaced out spectators to watch the matches at a safe distance and we followed the CDC guidelines to the best of our ability. We shared this format with other coaches that we plan on playing.”
In doubles play the teams were split. Racquet Arcade’s Pranav Ananthan and Vinay Krishnadas narrowly defeated Okeechobee’s Peyton Johnson and Jacob Bass with a final score of 8-6.
Okeechobee’s Disel Aronald and Isabella Durigo edged Racquet Arcade’s Parker Torrella and Reagan Lenihan by 8-2.
“Parker (Torrella) and Ava (Church) really stood out to me because they were the youngest in that bunch,” Coach T added. “The Okeechobee team had all high school players but Parker and Ava are fifth and seventh graders so those two kept toe-to-toe with the high school players so to see them do that was outstanding. The amount of time they spend practicing and training really showed out.”
The Racquet Arcade tennis team will head to the Star Island Resort in Kissimmee this weekend for an invitational meet. Then in two weeks the Racquet Arcade tennis team will travel to Vero Beach for a match.