SEBRING — For the past month and the rest of next month, young tennis players can work to hone their skills with Racquet Arcade in Golf Hammock.
Racquet Arcade has been hosting summer camps for young tennis players every day since the beginning of June and will continue until Aug. 6. Hosted by Tosin “Coach T” Awomewe and aided by former Avon Park tennis coach Lucky Dixon, the camps welcome attendants ages 5 to 18.
Coach T said Racquet Arcade uses a “progressive teaching method” throughout its program. Students move from the slower speed red and orange ball groups to develop fundamentals then to the faster green dot and yellow blue groups. Essentially, they use the slower groups to build up the players and then move on to more advanced features of the game in the faster ones.
“It helps develop the brain” Coach T said. “So, they’re not just feeling like they’re overwhelmed or rushed. We like to start slow, and then progress into it.”
The first tier goes from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and usually contains players aged five through eight. The camps’ second tier are the orange ball players aged six to ten and attend from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Then the more advanced groups who graduate from orange ball attend from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Dixon, who coached tennis for decades, said the Racquet Arcade is just as intense a program as some high schools if not more.
“We’re probably the only program here in Highlands County that practices and trains the way we do,” Coach T said when asked about it.
It’s shown results. Awomewe said the program’s players and teams routinely made finals appearances in every single competition Racquet Arcade entered over the last 12 months.
Jocelyn Monday, 10, said she feels like her skills have improved by working with Coach T. She never felt like she was particularly good at slicing, but she’s bettered that aspect since working with him.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old Ava Church said she loves having coaches like Coach T and Dixon who motivate her and that’s why she likes the training being as intense as it is.
“If they weren’t, I don’t think I would learn anything,” Church said.
An example of this intensity is shown in the advanced tier players training in two-on-one drills where one player matches up against two others with the first side to 10 winning before they switch around.
The single players frantically sprint all around the court to keep up with essentially playing against a doubles team with one person. It helps the players develop court awareness, court reaction, point construction and sharpens them strategically and mentally according to Awomewe. Another crucial aspect of the game it helps players develop is endurance.
“As the one person is by themselves, they’re competing against two other people,” Awomewe said. “It helps them build the endurance. Even though, in a one-on-one environment, it would be almost about the same as they’re trying to find a way to win the point. So, when you have two people, they’re thinking much more on how to win the point with two people on the other side. So, when they play against one person they have developed much more court sense.”
It’s a concept some coaches follow: make practice harder than the actual game so you’re ready for the game’s intensity.
Additionally, the intensity helps build discipline and maturity at an early age. Awomewe said if athletes start at a young age, they’ll take their respective sport like tennis or even baseball more serious as they get older and into high school.
His goal for the camp is the same as it’s always been for him and the program.
“To teach them actually the fundamentals of tennis to where, hopefully, we’re able to transition them to where they can compete in the sport of tennis at an early age,” Coach T said.
Awomewe believes good tennis players don’t just start playing in high school. It takes being a competitive player at an early age. High school players don’t make it to state competitions just by only playing for those four years.
“The kids you see in the state-level competitions are not the kids who started that sport at the freshman year, they started at their elementary years,” Awomewe said. “They’ve actually gained the knowledge plus more when they got to the high school year. (The) majority of the kids out here, who are playing or train out here with us have the experience of a kid who’s been playing high school tennis for four years.”
Awomewe loves working with younger players too because he loves their imaginations because those vast imaginations are what help them develop their own styles of play. Then they can build on it and make themselves incredible tennis players by getting accustomed to playing the sport with a style all their own. That’s what makes Awomewe enjoy what he does.
“A kid’s imagination is probably the best thing that they have because they can envision it and then they can make it happen within their own imagination,” Coach T said.