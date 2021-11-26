SEBRING — Sebring’s Racquet Arcade met last Sunday to take the time and reflect on its season. It’s small group of competitors posed for pictures for their parents adorned with their many trophies and medals.
“We did good this season,” Tosin Awomewe said. “A lot of our competitors in the older groups, we managed to qualify for some big state competitions, which we went up to, and we did very well. So I’m pretty proud of this season.”
The consistency of results was the most impressive part for Awomewe. The team wasn’t entering tournaments and only doing well in a few. Every weekend either the whole team or someone on it was winning the events they entered. That aspect is something Awomewe is really proud of.
He credits his team’s maturity. There were situations in some big tournaments from which the players didn’t shy away. The older players cracked the Top 100 players in the state for their respective age groups. Meanwhile, the younger ones won 20 matches and only lost a little over 5.
“This level of playing you would think they were high school students,” Awomewe said. “But they’re not. They’re middle school (and) elementary students and they compete as if they were a senior in high school.”
There were events where Awomewe’s team or players came in unseeded and matched up with some of the higher seeds in the tournament. Despite that, the players hung tough in those competitions and matches and eventually pulled out wins.
Awomewe has coached several of these players like Ava Church for a long time. But, it’s not just because he’s worked with them for so long that they are succeeding.
“I really believe that it’s just their hard work and commitment to not only just to the team but to their own practice schedule, their own regimen,” he said.
Racquet Arcade still has a few tournaments left before its season, which started in January, comes to a close.