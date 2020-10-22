LAKE PLACID – Heavy rains, a little thunder and some flashes of lightning caused a delay of over an hour for what was originally a six team Cross Country meet at Lake Placid High School on Tuesday night. That eventually turned into a four team meet when two schools could not hold out any longer and had to depart.
The rains subsided, the thunder and lightning exited the Lake Placid area and the 3.1 mile race did take place as some of the teams needed this meet to acquire the five event minimum to qualify for districts next week.
“We wanted to get this in,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Sean Dolan. “We know some teams are going to need this to get their five meet requirement. It turned out to be a nice night, though it was a little wet.”
Only two of the four schools, the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Hardee Wildcats, were able to field a full contingent of girls for keeping team points with the Moore Haven and Sebring fielding two females each for time.
Carlyn Bobo ran the fastest overall time, both male and female with a time of 19:24.50. Despite that, the Wildcats won the team points placing runners second through sixth to score 20 team points to Lake Placid’s 32 (lower score wins).
After Bobo, Hardee’s Adrianna Mier finished second with 21:41.00, third place to Kaitlyn Brandeberry at 22:42.80. Joshlyn Sanchez finished fourth at 23:11.40. Marisol Villegas and Jada Altieri rounded out Hardee’s top five with times of 24:38.80 and 24:43.80 respectively.
Lake Placid’s Clarissa Olivares finished 8th 26:06.10 for seven points. Emily Tunning finished 14th at 29:06.80 for eight points; Veronica Chillemi finished 16th at 30:13.70 for nine points and Monica Chillemi finished 17th at 30:49.10 for ten points.
Sebring’s Ashby Edgemon finished 15th with a time of 29:41.60.
Sebring posted the fastest two male runners, but Hardee would carry the day in team points, scoring three less than the Blue Streaks; 29-32.
Lake Placid came in third with 63 and Moore Haven finished with 86.
Sebring finished with four runners in the top ten but was no match for Hardee who placed six, five of which counted for points. Ahead by 13 points, Sebring’s next fastest runner came in 16th place to drop them behind the Wildcats.
The top 20 male finishers are as follows:
1 Sebring David Garcia 19:41.40; 2 Sebring Elias Lopes 19:53.20; 3 Hardee Angle Aviles 19:54.60; 4 Hardee Jesus Apolinar 20:47.60; 5 Hardee Christian Avalos 20:49.20; 6 Sebring Anthony Queen 20:54.90; 7 Sebring Devon Chazhikattu 20:55.00; 8 Hardee Jacob Duncan 21:13.90; 9 Hardee Leonard Frame 21:36.50; 10 Hardee Christamas Wood 21:38.90.
11 Lake Placid Alejandro Gonzalez 21:42.40; 12 Lake Placid Edgar Cancinogar 21:50.40; 13 Moore Haven Pascual Cardona 22:06.40; 14 Hardee Yeomans Durastanti 22:21.50; 15 Hardee Justin Funderburg 23:02.80; 16 Lake Placid Angel Gonzalez 23:04.80; 17 Hardee Adrian Hurtado 23:19.10; 18 Lake Placid Brendan Nietubicz 24:12.90; 19 Hardee Cesar Ramirez 24:17.90; 20 Lake Placid Alex Rivera 25:11.70.
Other timed finishers from Highlands county include the following:
22 Sebring Ryan Bullington 25:50.40; 24 Sebring Ryan Scott 28:26.30; 26 Lake Placid Jose Martinez 28:55.20; 27 Lake Placid Giovanni Cardenas 30:08.70; 29 Sebring Robert Hill 32:45.70.
Cross country districts start next week.