The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of June will give Florida’s freshwater anglers a fairly strong full moon week and a rainy season weather forecast. The full moon phase starts Tuesday and ends Saturday, with the full moon occurring Friday, one day after the lunar perigee and one day before the moon arrives at its weakest position of the month.
So even though the perigee occurs thirty-two hours and forty minutes before the moon becomes full, the fact that the moon is almost completely out of the solar energy path one day later, means the ‘perigee-full moon effect’ will be weak by comparison to the same full moon occurring when the moon is directly in the solar energy path---instead of a nine to ten feed rating, a rating of seven to eight will occur.
The bad news for Florida’s freshwater anglers will be the rainy season overcast conditions forecasted to dominate the week. Water temperatures in the middle to upper eighty degree range combined with overcast skies and subsequent low sunlight levels, greatly decreases the amount of dissolved oxygen in Florida’s lakes. In shallow lakes for instance, there’s not enough depth for fish to escape the stifling conditions which greatly reduces digestion rates. This results in a stressed state as digestion slows while the metabolism is at high speed. Fish lose weight as a result.
The deeper lakes however offer fish enough depth to find water temperatures in the eighty degree range which holds more than enough oxygen for fish to digest foods at a normal healthy rate. Twelve to eighteen foot depth grass beds will provide adequate oxygen even when overcast conditions prevail.
During the summer rainy season the lowest dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs from 3-7 a.m. And the oxygen rate is even lower when the previous day was overcast. Fish-Kill events takes place with overcast conditions last for several consecutive days. We will experience this scenario this week. And therefore the full moon period could have a much lower feed rating as a result….especially in the shallow lakes.
So this week, the full moon will not be shining brightly, and the sun won’t be shining brightly either. Which means fish will not be holding tight to protective cover and a large percentage of the population remaining in a state of suspension. Therefore anglers will have to work harder and longer to find hungry feeding fish. The more shallow the lake, the more lethargic the fish populations will be, when they would under ideal conditions, feed heavily under a bright full moon or midday sun.
Also during the Florida rainy season, the highest dissolved oxygen period of the day occurs in the three to four hours prior to the sunset. The brighter the sunshine in the morning and midday hours, the greater the oxygen production. If this week’s weather forecast results in being accurate, this evening period won’t be very impressive.
It should be noted that ‘if’ the nighttime full moon does shine brightly during the second half of this week, the best fishing period of the day will be during the midnight hours, before oxygen levels begin to drop.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Friday a strong full moon will produce a seven to eight rating during the midday hours. Heavy nighttime cloud cover should block a majority of the full moon which will greatly improve the midday feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:05 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 4-8 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by sixty-eight minutes and the feed rating increases to a six rating by the midweek. Wednesday this period becomes the minor fishing period of the day as the underfoot moon improves the solar noon period and becomes the major fishing period. Wednesday the moonrise occurs 7:35 p.m. and the sunset at 8:24 p.m. producing a minor period feed rating of six from 7-9 p.m. .
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:31 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of four from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Starting Tuesday the full moon phase begins and the underfoot moon (11:21 a.m.) will improve the solar noon period which occurs at 1:27 p.m. A feed rating of six to seven will occur from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and by Wednesday will become the major feeding period of the day with a seven to eight rating. .
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 21-27 moderate to strong full moon, July 7-12 new moon, 22-26 full moon, August 5-10 new moon, 19-24 full moon.
The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open nine inches and flowing 140 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
