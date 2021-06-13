The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of June gives Florida’s freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence which will keep feed ratings at five or above and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. There will be a gradual atmospheric pressure rise daily for the next three days and temperatures will decline slightly as winds pick up, which should make for some very good fishing.
The moon is currently within the solar energy path and therefore solar energy intensity will peak at a greater rate during daily lunar periods. The greater the lunar interference, the greater the fish adjustment activity will be. So this week, a better-than-average feed rating will occur.
Atmospheric pressure will finish its four-day decline today and starting Monday will begin to reverse upward as a slow moving high pressure system enters the northern part of the state from the west northwest. Temperatures will cool slightly and a west southwest wind will prevail over the next four days. Wind speeds will be eight to twelve mph coming out of a westerly direction.
The weather forecast clearly indicates that we are finally within the rainy season and sustained cloud-cover and overcast conditions will become the norm over the next ten days. Overcast skies, low sunlight and daily rainy periods, will cause fish to move away from cover which means anglers will have to work harder to put their baits in front of fish.
Flippers and pitchers will not produce the success rates that they’ve enjoyed over the past two months and will be forced to employ a fan-casting strategy to cover more area in order to locate feeding fish. Throwing your bait to a target will not be very productive during the rainy season. Heavy action baits such as spinnerbaits, chatterbaits, and jerkbaits, fan-casted methodically through open areas of vegetation will be productive.
The rainy season necessitates that anglers use a ‘search and locate’ casting strategy during overcast cloudy conditions. Fish move away from cover and thus when hungry occurs, they must search and locate their prey. More energy is expended, which only serves to create more hunger. Therefore anglers must adopt the same strategy of search and locate to hook their prey. It’s all part of ‘match the hatch’ pattern fishing.
Looking ahead to the fourth week of the month, a strong full moon week will give anglers excellent fishing. Feed ratings will climb into the eight to nine range June 23-24, and with any luck, we’ll have cloudy nighttime skies to block the full moon which always means better midday fishing. But if the moon shines bright, some of the best midnight fishing of the year will take place. Fish will be nailing anything that moves in the light of the full moon.
There’s nothing like a huge bass attacking a slow retrieved black Jitterbug chugging across the lake’s surface in the moonlight. This month’s full moon period offers a high percentage chance of that happening.
Best Fishing Days: Today atmospheric pressure bottoms-out after gradually dropping over the past four days and a high pressure system will begin to move into the state gradually over the next three days. Daily pressure increase will be enough to cause fish to move into shoreline shallows on Monday and Tuesday. Therefore fishing will be slightly better than the five-rating average, Monday and Tuesday. Fishing during the mid-to-late morning and afternoon hours---moonrise and overhead lunar periods respectively.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:14 p.m. and solar noon at 1:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 1-4:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at about the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 21-27 super full moon, July 7-12 new moon, 22-26 full moon, August 5-10 new moon, 19-24 full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 37.93 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open sixteen inches and flowing 240 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com