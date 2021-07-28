The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the development of the last quarter moon phase which occurs Saturday and a rainy season weather forecast pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers’ best fishing period will be challenge by lightning and thunderstorm activity. Having a safety plan and a weather app on your phone set to provide notices when severe weather is about occur, is advised.
The weather forecast will provide little wind until thunderstorm activity occurs in the midafternoon to evening hours. A west wind will occur today and Thursday and a southwest wind Friday through the middle of next week. The daily high speed will be eight to ten mph over the next seven days.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor during the next ten days. As July ends and August begins, Florida’s freshwater lakes produce the least dissolved oxygen rates of the year. Therefore, the shallow lakes barely provide enough oxygen for fish to have normal digestion rates. Fish will move to the deepest vegetation they can find over the next eight weeks.
Deeper lakes with healthy vegetation at twelve to eighteen feet will provide better fishing than shallow lakes. Depths which provide water temperatures in the upper seventies to low eighty degree range will additionally provide greater than five parts per million oxygen. Normal feeding patterns will occur in these lakes while a stressed-state will occur in shallow lakes causing fish to be lethargic and suspended in the deeper sections. When feeding does occur, it will be minor and a very short duration on sunny days within healthy vegetation.
Looking ahead to the month of August. The best fishing week of the month will occur next week when the moon enters into the solar energy path to earth and the new moon occurs three days later. August 5-9 will be the best fishing days of next month. The full moon period will be a very weak one with a six rating due to low lunar influence. However we can hope for a bright shining moon to improve feeding activity during August 20-23.
As I have stated previously, during the rainy season, the best fishing days occur when there is better-than-average sunshine during the day. The more bright sunlight prevails the more fish will feed due to high dissolved oxygen levels occurring within vegetation. For this reason the majority of fish will feed during the mid to late afternoon hours and sunset period. It should be noted that during the early morning hours, the lowest oxygen rate of the day occurs, which will negatively affect feeding activity. However the deeper the lakes, the more normal morning feeding will occur.
The Florida largemouth bass are currently holding at depths of twelve to eighteen feet….or the deepest areas of lakes with less depth. And the bass at eight foot depths feed very little over the course of a week, while the bass at eighteen feet feed normally every two days or so, depending on the success rate when it feeds. ‘Deeper lake, open water fishing’, is the better way to go during the month of August and September.
Best Fishing Days: The best days to fish of the next five days will be Saturday and Sunday when the last quarter moon phase improves the sunset and sunrise feeding periods. The underfoot moon will occur during the sunset and the overhead moon will occur during the sunrise. A rating of five to six will occur as a result.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:29 p.m. and the sunset at 8:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and will increase to a five to six rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 11:10 a.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 5:02 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:47 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 4:30 – 7:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches and flowing a combined 1080 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com