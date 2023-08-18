SAN FRANCISCO — Rays outfielder Luke Raley’s first thought when he powered a first-pitch slider into Triples Alley at Oracle Park was to make it to third base. When Raley saw the ball take a few fortuitous bounces, he knew he wasn’t stopping until he crossed home plate.

Raley had the first pinch-hit, inside-the-park home run in Tampa Bay history and Aaron Civale pitched six strong innings for his first victory since being acquired at the trade deadline in the Rays’ 6-1 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

