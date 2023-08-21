ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Harold Ramírez had a career-high four hits, Isaac Paredes added three hits, including a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Angels 18-4 Saturday night for a doubleheader split.

Brandon Drury had three hits, including a solo homer, to help the Angels win the first game 7-6.

