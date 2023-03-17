SEBRING — Avon Park High School baseball dropped its second game of the Blue Streak Invitational 7-2 against the John Carroll Catholic Rams Tuesday. The loss snapped the Red Devils’ three-game win streak.

A mistake by the Rams gave Avon Park the lead in the first inning. An error with one out by the John Carroll third baseman on a Jalan Gordon ground ball allowed Brad Benton to score from first base.

