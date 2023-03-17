SEBRING — Avon Park High School baseball dropped its second game of the Blue Streak Invitational 7-2 against the John Carroll Catholic Rams Tuesday. The loss snapped the Red Devils’ three-game win streak.
A mistake by the Rams gave Avon Park the lead in the first inning. An error with one out by the John Carroll third baseman on a Jalan Gordon ground ball allowed Brad Benton to score from first base.
The Red Devils couldn’t capitalize on it further though as Eric Harrison Jr. and Jamaree Welch went down on strikes for the final two outs.
That 1-0 lead wouldn’t last. John Carroll got to starter Jaret King from the jump. A walk to the leadoff man scored thanks to a one-out double to right field. But Jaret King ended the scoring threat with a pair of groundouts.
Avon Park squandered a go-ahead opportunity in the third. It got a one-out baserunner when a pitch hit Gio Perez. However he was picked off and got caught out in a rundown. Benton then smashed a double. A successful steal and Perez possibly strides home. At worst he’s standing on third base for Gordon, who grounded out to end the half inning.
A walk led off the bottom. After a stolen base, a single brought the runner home and the Rams had the lead. King balked that runner to second and a triple scored him. A wild pitch then plated the batter who hit the triple. Avon Park went into the fourth down 4-1.
However, the Red Devils cut the lead in half in their next at-bats. They earned a two-out baserunner in Nick Rowe with a hit by pitch. Rowe moved up to second on a wild pitch and Kaden Bryant drove him on a bloop single.
Bryant took second on the attempt to throw Rowe out at the plate. A wild pitch during KJ Massey’s at-bat put him on third. Massey then walked, giving Ja’marion Davis a chance to turn the lineup over with multiple runners on. But he popped out to third base.
John Carroll got that run back and then some when it blew the game open in the fifth. The Rams started with three straight hits to make it a 5-2 game. A single and sacrifice fly with the bases loaded brought in two more runs for a 7-2 advantage. Avon Park’s King then grabbed two strikeouts to end the frame.
Despite not having the best performance, King fought through the adversity that featured dealing with the Rams’ active baserunning.
He was saddled with the loss, going five innings with seven runs against him. Brody Green – who relieved him in the sixth – pitched a shutout inning on just 10 pitches.
Avon Park rebounded on Wednesday with a 6-0 win over Manatee. Harrison manned the bump and tossed five shutout innings with just three hits allowed. Green finished it off with his second straight scoreless outing. It ended their Blue Streak Invitational run at 2-1.
The Red Devils resume their schedule with a home matchup against St. Albans High School (Washington D.C.) on Tuesday starting at 7 p.m.