SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks (8-6) came up short in the first round of the Class 1A-District 11 playoffs in a 13-12 loss to the John Carroll Catholic Rams (3-9) in a thrilling game that was not decided until the final moments at Fireman’s Field in Sebring.
John Carroll Catholic put their stamp on the game early after stopping the Blue Streaks on their initial drive. Starting from their own 36, they connected on a 14 yard pass to Sebring’s 30 for a first down.
Three straight running plays netted eleven yards to give the Rams a first and goal at the Blue Streaks 19 yard line.
One play later, a Ram receiver got behind the defense down the left sideline for a 19 yard touchdown pass that gave John Carroll Catholic a 6-0 lead after the failed conversion.
The rest of the first half was a battle of field position and the Blue Streaks making quick adjustments to counteract what the Rams were trying to accomplish on offense.
As the Sebring offense struggled to find a rhythm, the Sebring defense held steady, holding the Rams scoreless for the rest of the first half with Sebring trailing 6-0 at the intermission.
John Carroll opted to have Sebring start on offense in the second half and the adjustments made by the Blue Streaks offensively came into fruition. After two incomplete passes, Ashby Edgemon connected with Keely Jones for six yards and combined with a Ram penalty kept the Blue Streak drive alive at the 31.
Edgemon then completed a 19 yard pass to Aliyah Thomas for a first down at the Ram 30. Edgemon completed three of her next four passes, including a 16 yard touchdown pass to Adrianna Maldonado to finish a nine play 65 yard drive to tie the game at six with 6:20 left in the third and would remain until the fourth quarter.
John Carroll Catholic struck quickly early in the fourth quarter, facing a third and six from their own 14, the Rams connected on a deep skinny post down the left side. The Ram receiver shot through several Sebring defenders without losing her flag and raced to the goal line for the 66 yard touchdown pass and made the one point conversion to take a 13-6 lead with nine minutes left in the game.
With 1:48 left in the game and Sebring still trailing 13-6, the Blue Streaks took over possession at their own 20. After mis-firing on her first pass, Edgemon connected on six of her next seven passes including a 16 yard touchdown pass to Maldonado with 32 seconds left to get the Blue Streaks to within one at 13-12.
Going for one point and the tie, Sebring was flagged for two players shifting, a five yard penalty. Huge in this instance and the pass attempt was completed, but the Rams were able to pull the flag a yard short of the goal.
The Rams ran two plays in victory formation to end the Blue Streaks season with a 13-12 win.
Edgemon finished the game completing 16 of 36 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Maldonado caught six passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Aliyah Thomas hauled in four passes for 38 yards.