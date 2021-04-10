LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons hung in for awhile but the Riverview Rams were too much to bear. Lake Placid dropped its second straight contest with an 11-4 loss to Riverview Thursday night.
Despite the loss, Head Coach Gus Diez expressed pride in how his team competed for all seven innings. He was happy with the outcome.
“A lot of times earlier in the year we weren’t coming out and we’d have a lot of people with their head down,” Diez said. “No one laid their head down (tonight) and that’s huge. Even though they were that far in a hole, they kept on scrapping and making plays that they had to.”
Neither team posted a run until the third inning when Riverview started the top off with a leadoff single by Brielle Forkan. She then stole second and a single by Michelle Dipuma plated Forkan.
Dipuma was brought home on a double by Mikayla Desantis, who advanced to third on the throw home and a groundout by pitcher Sam Carlin plated Desantis to give Riverview a 3-0 lead.
Lake Placid finally broke through in the fourth. Carlin was actually in the middle of a perfect game until Lake Placid’s Kaylee Mitchell smacked a one-out single to left field.
After Mitchell advanced on a wild pitch, Madisyn Garduno singled and advanced on a throw home. The Green Dragons now had two runners on with one out.
Kaylee Underwood singled, sending home Mitchell and ended up on second on a throw while Garduno was held at third. Jenna Gutierrez continued the rally with a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Garduno. A groundout by Lilly Canevari ended the inning with Riverview only leading 3-2.
Diez felt his team wasn’t aggressive enough at the plate to start the game. They took too many pitches and ended up down in counts quite early, but they saw Carlin a lot better than the first time Lake Placid faced her.
However, while the Green Dragons seemingly kept the lid on the Rams thus far, they couldn’t contain Riverview in the fifth.
Carlin reached second on an error in right field to leadoff the inning. Angela Lukowsky switched places with her on a single RBI to make it 4-2.
Lake Placid’s pitcher, Mitchell, then walked the next batter and a double by Riverview’s Selby Klanot brought both runners around. After Klanot stole third, a groundout brought her home and, almost in a flash, the Rams led 7-2.
They weren’t done scoring yet. Dipuma then smoked a 2-1 pitch to right field a few batters later. The ball curved in the air and bounced off the top and over the fence for a two-run homer and a 9-2 advantage.
Riverview smashed pitches almost all night, jumping on the ones they wanted for hits. For Diez, it wasn’t how Mitchell pitched. The Rams are just that good.
“We were trying different levels. I tried at the knees. I tried everything inside or outside, but it was mostly knees,” Diez said. “We even tried some at the letters and they were still tattooing those.”
Mitchell went the distance allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and two walks while only striking out one batter.
Riverview then posted two more runs in the sixth but the Green Dragons continued fighting.
Aiziya Patterson and Mitchell drew back-to-back walks to start the frame and both advanced on a Carlin wild pitch. A groundout by Garduno scored Patterson and Gutierrez doubled to center after Underwood struck out, plating Mitchell to make it 11-4.
Riverview then closed out the game in the seventh, striking out three of four batters to seal the win.
Diez said he likes playing great teams like Riverview because it helps show the level at which his team is playing and, to him, he’s just happy the team didn’t get run-ruled.
“We’re still having that one inning that’s killing us,” added Diez. “We’re going to get over it and it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of them believing in themselves, like the coaches believe in them. I think they just play a little tense when they play big teams like this. And they play a little bit scared. But big teams like this, it’s only going to make you better.”
The team’s learning that one error or mistake won’t kill them and when they do, the ball will keep finding them so it’s important to not dwell on the mistakes.
With the season winding down and district play coming up, Diez feels good about the end of the season for this team. He thinks his team has a good shot to make a splash.