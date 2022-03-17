SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils Varsity Baseball team (7-2) was handed their second loss of the season on Tuesday afternoon in a 5-1 defeat to the John Carroll Catholic Rams (5-5).
The Red Devils were baffled by the John Carroll’s left handed hurler, Egan Keeler, who was taken out one out before a complete game due pitch count. Avon Park only managed two base hits and one run against Keeler and as a team struck out ten times.
The Rams took the lead in the bottom of the second inning as Grant Gilooly led off with a double into left field and would later score with Angel Wydra on a two out single into center field by Drew Gale that put the Rams up 2-0 after the second inning.
Avon Park cut the Rams lead in half in the top of the third as Garrick Rowe reached on an one out error, stole second base and later scored on a two out single by Josh Regino to make the score 2-1.
The Red Devils would give up two more runs in the third and for the second inning in a row, surrender them after two outs. A leadoff error by Avon Park was nearly a nonfactor until Tracen Cameron singled in the first run to put the Rams up 3-1. Cameron later scored on a passed ball as John Carroll extended their lead to 4-1 after three innings.
John Carroll added a run in the sixth inning to win the game 5-1.
Jalan Gordon and Josh Regino each had a hit for the Red Devils and Brad Benton pitched three innings in relief, giving up one run on three hits.
The Red Devils played Manatee on Wednesday to finished up the tournament in Sebring, results unknown as of press time.
Sebring played Clewiston in the early game on Tuesday as Johnathan Delgado and George Sebring combined to throw a no hitter and one hit batter from a perfect game in a 3-0 win. Sebring threw five innings, no runs, no hits, and struck out ten while Delgado pitched two innings and struck out four.
Freddie Perez led the Blue Streaks with two of Sebring’s ten hits while Cameron Kimbrell and Rhett Vaughn each drove in a run in the win.
Sebring played John Carroll Catholic in the early game on Wednesday, results unknown as of press time.