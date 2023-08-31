MIAMI — Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes homered as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from two early deficits and beat the Miami Marlins 11-2 Tuesday night for their ninth win in 11 games.

José Siri hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning and Yandy Díaz added two singles for the Rays, who trail AL-leading Baltimore by 2 1/2 games in the East Division and maintained their 5 1/2-game lead in the race for the AL’s top wild-card spot. With the win, Tampa Bay improved to 81-52, ensuring the Rays will go a seventh straight season without a losing record.

Recommended for you