Rays Mariners Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena hits a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Seattle.

 CAEAN COUTO/AP PHOTO

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star left fielder Randy Arozarena will participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby, Arozarena announced on social media.

This will be Arozarena’s first time in the Derby, and makes him the third Rays player to participate in one, after Evan Longoria and Carlos Pena.

