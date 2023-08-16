Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Christian Bethancourt, right, is congratulated by third base coach Brady Williams (4) after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning.

 JEFF CHIU/AP PHOTO

SAN FRANCISCO — Tyler Glasnow knew a few days ago throwing a bullpen that he felt almost right again, and he sure looked like his dominant self after a two-week layoff dealing with back spasms.

Catcher Christian Bethancourt realized it when Glasnow unleashed a 98 mph fastball that actually broke the webbing on his glove.

