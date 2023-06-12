Rangers Rays Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco points to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 MIKE CARLSON/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Shane McClanahan is making a serious case to be the American League starter again in next month’s All-Star Game.

McClanahan became the first 10-game winner in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday, taking two of three games in a match up of the teams with best records in baseball.

