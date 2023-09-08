Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow delivers to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

ST. PETERSBURG — Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their home dominance of the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.

Glasnow (8-5) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in a season-high, 103-pitch outing. Boston was 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position against the 6-foot-8 right-hander.

