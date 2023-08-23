Main Photo

Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco watches from the dugout during the fifth inning.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK. — Wander Franco was placed on administrative leave indefinitely by Major League Baseball on Tuesday while authorities in the Dominican Republic investigate the All-Star shortstop for an alleged relationship with a minor.

The 22-year-old will be paid and receive service time while on administrative leave under an agreement with the players’ association that did not set a timetable for a decision on whether he will be disciplined.

