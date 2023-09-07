Main Photo

Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman, left, makes a reception over LSU safety Major Burns (8) for a 21-yard touchdown.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — It’s impossible to question Keon Coleman’s decision to leave Michigan State now.

The standout receiver, who landed at Florida State in May because he considered coach Mike Norvell’s team “one piece away,” provided an immediate impact in his Seminoles debut. The junior caught nine passes for 122 yards and a career-high three touchdowns in FSU’s 45-24 drubbing of then-No. 5 LSU on Sunday night.

